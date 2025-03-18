Xbox Game Pass Reveals More New Games for March

The second half of March is upon us, which means it’s time for Xbox Game Pass to unveil more new additions to the game subscription service. As previously revealed, Xbox Game Pass got some exciting day-one releases already this month, including today’s 33 Immortals game preview. Now, we’ve got the list of what’s coming on March 19th and beyond, and the list is shaping up to be a good one. There’s another big day-one title, plus a few phenomenal cozy games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the last half of March 2025. Here’s the full list:

March 19th – Octopath Traveler II (Xbox Series X|S) now through Game Pass Standard

March 19th – Train Sim World 5 (Console) now through Game Pass Standard

March 20th – Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (Cloud, Console, and PC) through all tiers

March 25th – Blizzard Arcade Collection (Console and PC) through all tiers

March 27th – Atomfall (Cloud, Console, and PC) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Clearly, the big ticket item here for many gamers will be the day-one Xbox Game Pass release of new survival-action game Atomfall. This highly-anticipated post-apocalyptic game is giving Fallout vibes, but with a real historical twist, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to jump in right at release.

Atomfall key art

That said, there’s plenty else to love in the new additions. Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island is a beautifully designed cozy from publisher Whitethorn Games, while Octopath Traveler II is a solid JRPG from Square Enix. Blizzard fans will be excited to see the opportunity to revisit some past console games with the Arcade Collection, which includes games like Blackthorne, The Lost Vikings, and Rock N Roll Racing. You can also take a virtual trip to the Blizzard Arcade Collection Museum to get more in-depth info about these retro games.

Even More Yakuza Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass This March

Of course, alongside the news of exciting additions to Xbox Game Pass, we’ve also got to say goodbye to some great games. The first half of March was already quite a blow, with some great games headed out. If you thought losing Yakuza 5 and Yakuza 6 was bad enough, the list of March games leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month might be a little hard to handle. Here’s everything departing the service on March 31st:

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console)

Lil Gator Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Open Roads (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Like a Dragon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A relaxing moment in Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

Clearly, Yakuza fans have a busy few weeks ahead if they want to wrap up their playthroughs with four more titles headed out. It’s also bad news for Monster Hunter Rise, which no doubt saw an uptick in interest with the recent release of acclaimed Monster Hunter Wilds. Even so, there’s plenty of new games coming in the latter half of March to help soften the blow.

What new Xbox Game Pass entries are you looking forward to the most in the second half of March? Let us know in the comments below!