Atomfall Release Date, Special Editions, and How to Play Early

Atomfall is an upcoming survival-action game from the team at Rebellion, which many will remember as the name behind the Sniper Elite series. It takes place during an alternate version of the 1960s where Northern England has been turned into a radioactive quarantine zone. Atomfall is launching relatively soon, so here’s a quick rundown on its release date, the various special editions, and how to play it early.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Atomfall officially launches on March 27th. Players can pick it up on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. However, it’s important to note that it will be available on day one for Game Pass subscribers at no additional cost. The catch is that you won’t be able to jump in early on Game Pass. If you want early access, you’ll need to shell out for one of the special editions.

Atomfall Special Editions

Atomfall has three editions that you can purchase. The standard edition will cost you $49.99 and includes the base game and the Basic Supply Bundle if you preorder. That gives you a melee weapon variant, item recipe, and loot cache. Here’s what comes in the two special editions:

Deluxe Edition

Cost: $69.99

Atomfall base game

Basic Supply Bundle

Enhance Supply Bundle Exclusive Pistol Variant Metal Detector Skin Skill Manual

Story Expansion Pack Wicked Isle (Not available on day one)

Three Days Early Access for Pre-orders

The Quarantine Edition

Cost: $89.99

Only available on PC

Everything in the Deluxe Edition

Atomfall Soundtrack (Digital)

Exclusive Atomfall Wickerman T-Shirt

Poster and Post Card (Digital)

Graphic Novel (Digital)

How to Play Atomfall Early

If you want to get into Atomfall three days early, you’ll need to purchase either the Deluxe Edition or the Quarantine Edition. As mentioned, that means Game Pass players will have to wait for launch day.

What Is Atomfall About?

Synopsis: “A survival-action game inspired by real-life events, Atomfall is set five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster in Northern England. Explore the fictional quarantine zone, scavenge, craft, barter, fight and talk your way through a British countryside setting filled with bizarre characters, mysticism, cults, and rogue government agencies.

From Rebellion, the studio behind Sniper Elite and Zombie Army, Atomfall will challenge you to solve the dark mystery of what really happened.”