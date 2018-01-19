Attack on Titan 2 Gameplay Footage Shows Off Both Vita and Nintendo Switch Styles

Two new trailers have been released by Koei Tecmo to show off the upcoming Attack on Titan 2 game. Eren and crew, including the customisable player themselves, are doing what they do best – taking out titans – and the latest trailers show exactly how it’s done on the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation Vita. Sometimes, you just have to take the Corps with you on the go, we understand.

Despite being a lower grade hardware set up than the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One counterparts, the game does still looks incredibly stunning, and fluid, on the handhelds. The Nintendo Switch mechanics can be seen below:

Whereas the PlayStation Vita can be seen in all of its portable glory here:

Both, admittedly, look amazing and it’s good to see a title like this available for all platforms. Whether you’re console or PC, or just handheld exclusive, Attack on Titan is shaping up to be incredible for fans of the hit anime and managa series.

To be even more excited, have you checked out the stunning character customisation yet? This feature wasn’t available in the first game and it looks like Koei Tecmo went all out with allowing for more creative freedom in-game. You can see screenshots of it in action here to see how to make your very own scout to take on humanity’s biggest threat – but in style.

Attack on Titan 2 will see a Japan release on March 15 including the PS4, PS Vita, Nintendo Switch, and PC versions, while March 20th brings it world wide, including an Xbox One release.

More about the game:

“Attack on Titan 2 delves deeply into the fascinating narrative of Attack on Titan’s second season and offers players versatile action and new challenges, as it introduces the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision to counter enhanced Titan movements. Players will be able to try their new moves against these fearsome Titans as they control characters from a Titan-sized roster! Outside of battle they will be able to deepen their relationships with their fellow squad-mates while gaining greater insight into life within the walls thanks to more advanced RPG elements.”