Avatar: The Last Airbender Gets New Board Game

The OP Games has announced a new board game based on Avatar: The Last Airbender. Avatar: The Last Airbender Fire Nation Rising is a brand new cooperative board game that pits Aang and his friends against Fire Lord Ozai. In the game, players will use a dice pool to either recruit new heroes to their team or damage enemy villains. Recruiting new heroes results in players gaining more abilities or dice for their dice pool, while defeating villains can keep them from inflicting more harm on players.

Players must also attempt to complete the “Balance Track” by completing different objectives before the villains finish their “Ruin Track.” While completing either track triggers the Day of the Black Sun and the final phase of the game, completing the Balance Track removes certain villains from the board, while the Ruin Track completing causes certain heroes to leave the game, which can count towards the players’ defeat. Players also have to contend with the Fire Nation, who is represented by a massive figure of Fire Lord Ozai that sits in the middle of the board. Villains on the board may have additional abilities activated depending on where Ozai’s gaze is focused on throughout the game.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Fire Nation Rising is the latest in The OP’s Rising series, all of which are cooperative games featuring a different massive figure of a villain from some franchise. Other Rising games include Thanos Rising, The Batman Who Laughs Rising, Harry Potter: Death Eaters Rising, and Spongebob Squarepants: Plankton Rising. While the games all use the same core game engine, each features different nuances based on the franchise the game is inspired by.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Fire Nation Rising will be released this summer and has a retail price of $49.99.