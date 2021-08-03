Avatar Legends TTRPG Kickstarter Is Live

✖

The Kickstarter for the tabletop roleplaying game set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: Legend of Korra has launched. Magpie Games launched its Kickstarter for Avatar Legends, a new tabletop roleplaying game that allows players to create Benders and other characters who exist in one of the many eras of the Avatar world. As of press time, the Kickstarter has already exceeded its $50,000 goal, raising nearly $250,000 in just over an hour.

At its heart, Avatar Legends is a game about balance. Players choose two different principles when building their character, which can either be opposition to each other or simply represent two important ideals that the character follows. Certain abilities trigger when a character is "within balance" but certain actions will throw a character off that balance and force them to try to re-center. The game uses the Powered By the Apocalypse game engine, with players picking one of several playbooks that determine a character's base abilities. Checks are made by rolling 2D6 and then adding modifiers based on which ability they're relying upon. The four core stats characters use are Creativity, Focus, Harmony, and Passion. Players gain new abilities via a growth mechanic, which is triggered by answering "yes" to certain questions asked at the end of each session.

Notably, Avatar Legends gives players the option to choose the era and scope of their game before starting their campaign, which gives players the option to choose which era of the Avatar Universe timeline their game takes place in. The various heroes of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: Legend of Korra are considered to be Legends characters, which can mentor the player characters and help them unlock new abilities or oppose the players depending on their goals.

Magpie will give backers who pledge a minimum of $20 a PDF copy of the Core rulebook, while a $50 pledge will unlock a hard copy of the Core rulebook. Add-ons include a dice pack, a combat action pack, and other goods like dice bags, maps, and more.

The Kickstarter for Avatar Legends will remain open through September 2nd. You can check out more information about the Kickstarter here.