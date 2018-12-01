‘Avatar: Pandora Rising’ Trademarked by 20th Century Fox

A trademark from 20th Century Fox for something called Avatar: Pandora Rising has been spotted, a trademark that’s listed as one related to video games.

Spotted on the European Union Intellectual Property Office by Gematsu with the help of a Twitter user, the trademark doesn’t lend much information as to what the project is beyond the information inferred by the name. Pandora is the alien world found in Avatar, the 2009 film from James Cameron that consisted of all sorts of imaginative creatures and settings. The trademark for Avatar: Pandora Rising was filed on November 30th.

Filed under two different categories that pertain to video games, the lengthy descriptions of what the trademark is for can essentially be boiled down to “software, namely, game software, computer game and video game software.” The second category references online games, a common sighting on most trademarks pertaining to any new video games.

One of the reigning theories about the trademark so far is that it could be the first evidence of an official name for Ubisoft’s Avatar-based game the publisher said it was working on last year. The video above was released in February 2017 and announced that the project would be published by Ubisoft and developed by Massive Entertainment, the Ubisoft studio that created The Division and The Division 2.

“In February 2017, it was announced that we are embarking on an amazing journey, together with Lightstorm Entertainment and FoxNext Games, to the world of Pandora, developing a new cutting-edge game set on the beautiful and dangerous moon from the prominent Avatar film franchise,” the information seen on Massive Entertainment’s page for the Avatar project said.

A press release sent out around the time of the announcement also discussed the partnership between Ubisoft and Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment while revealing that the game would be made with the Snowdrop engine, the same ending used to create The Division.

“Cameron and Lightstorm entered this partnership after viewing an early game prototype the team at Massive created using its proprietary Snowdrop engine,” Ubisoft’s 2017 press release about the project said. “Snowdrop is a tailor-made, custom game engine that enables the creation of ultra-realistic game universes, enhanced by dynamic global illumination, stunning real-time destruction and an incredible amount of detail and visual effects. It was used to develop The Division, and also is the engine behind a number of other unannounced Ubisoft projects.”

Ubisoft has not confirmed anything about what the new Avatar game may be called, so Avatar: Pandora Rising may or may not be the name of its game.