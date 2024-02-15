Avatar: The Last Airbender Multiplayer Game Announced

Maximum Games has announced a partnership with Paramount that will see the former develop a competitive multiplayer fighting game set within the universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Unfortunately, details on the project are scarce, and there was no trailer or screenshots to accompany the announcement. What is relayed is that the game will launch, via early access, in 2025. There was no mention of what platforms though.

For those unfamiliar with Maximum Games, they are a California-based video game publisher founded in 2009. Predominately through its subsidiary label Modus Games, it has published the likes of Cris Tales, In Sound Mind, Maximum Football, Teslagrad 2, Override: Super Mech League, Super Animal Royale, Them's Fightin' Herds, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, and Extinction over the years. Unfortunately for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans, they've never shipped a household name, primarily because they've never shipped an exemplary game. That said, this is the biggest IP they've worked on to date, so perhaps that is about to change. What is worth noting though is they are a publisher, so they won't be the ones actually developing the game, just funding it. A developer for the game has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, Avatar: The Last Airbender is an IP that began life as an animated fantasy action TV series. Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, and produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, its popularity has evolved it into a multi-media franchise over the years.

These multi-media franchises have included some video game releases, none of which have replicated the success of the original work they are adapting. More specifically, these releases have included 2006's Avatar: The Last Airbender, 2007's Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth, Avatar: The Last Airbender – Into the Inferno in 2008, Avatar: Legends of the Arena also in 2008, Avatar Generations in 2023, and Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance in 2003. While none of these games achieved critical success, some of the earlier releases were large commercial successes at the time.

When this project will resurface with a reveal, we don't know. That said, if it's coming to early access next year, then will presumably see it sometime this year. A 2025 reveal and early access release is certainly possible though, especially if it is going to release later in the year.