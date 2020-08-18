✖

Marvel's Avengers, the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, is officially partnering with 5 GUM for special packs which will grant special in-game content to players. Starting this week, purchasing special promotional packs of the chewing gum can unlock various in-game content like iconic nameplates and special avatars or even an emote for the upcoming video game. The 5 GUM partnership marks just the latest in a line of promotional deals with various brands.

"We're so excited to partner with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics to serve up some exciting new digital content to fans," said Scott Koplowitz, Sr. Brand Manager of Gum & Mints at Mars Wrigley, as part of the announcement. "This partnership will help deliver two things that every fellow gamer desires – the focus needed by chewing gum while you play, and new content to take your Marvel's Avengers gaming experience to the next level."

Here's what packs of the special promotional 5 GUM look like in case you want to go looking for them in the wild:

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game, if you're somehow not familiar:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Did you have a chance to play in the beta already? What do you think of the 5 GUM promotion? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.