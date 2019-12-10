New Marvel’s Avengers Prequel Comics Announced

The long, steady march to the release of the upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers continues, but it sounds as if the tie-in comics have all been announced with the reveal of two new one-shots joining the already announced titles. More specifically, Marvel Comics has officially announced Marvel’s Avengers: Captain America #1 and Marvel’s Avengers: Black Widow #1, rounding out the full initially announced team of Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Captain America, and Black Widow.

Other than the fact that it’s the full initial team, the description of the Black Widow comic, specifically, notes that it’s the final comic leading up to the actual release of the game. Whatever happens in that book, it sounds like it will be, chronologically speaking, right before the events of the video game. Given that it involves Taskmaster, perhaps there’s more information as to why they attack in the beginning of the video game included.

You can check out details on the upcoming comics, including the creative teams, covers, and descriptions of each, below:

MARVEL’S AVENGERS: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

Written by PAUL ALLOR

Art by GEORGES JEANTY

Cover by STONEHOUSE

CAPTAIN AMERICA BATTLES BATROC IN THIS NEW PREQUEL TO THE UPCOMING VIDEO GAME, MARVEL’S AVENGERS!

Since World War II, Steve Rogers has fought for the side of good as CAPTAIN AMERICA! As one of his last friends from the war is laid to rest, Cap must contend with the mysterious robbery of a high-tech weapons company. But what is BATROC THE LEAPER planning, and how will this technology change the FUTURE of the AVENGERS?

The journey to MARVEL’S AVENGERS continues with a mystery and an adventure that sets the groundwork for an inciting incident in the upcoming video game!

MARVEL’S AVENGERS: BLACK WIDOW #1

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by STONEHOUSE

THE SUPER SPY STARS IN THE FINAL ADVENTURE BEFORE THE LAUNCH OF MARVEL’S AVENGERS!

Former Russian spy Natasha Romanoff has joined SHIELD, but when a spectre from her past resurfaces, where do her loyalties really lie? And what is the source of her deadly feud with the villainous TASKMASTER? Solve the mystery in this adventure leading up to the upcoming MARVEL’S AVENGERS video game as we explore a key episode from the dramatic saga of the woman called BLACK WIDOW!

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel‘s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.