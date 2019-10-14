Marvel’s Avengers Shows Off Kamala Khan’s Classic Ms. Marvel Costume

As anyone that’s been following along knows at this point, the upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix will feature Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) in a starring role as she seeks to reassemble the Avengers in the wake of the A-Day disaster. And, as it turns out, she’s bringing some of her comic origins with her.

The game recently revealed that Kamala Khan can sport a classic Ms. Marvel costume inspired by her original solo run in 2014. More specifically, the outfit is taken from Ms. Marvel #3, according to the game’s recent video. It basically looks like the comic character given life, and that’s a huge compliment for a game that was initially lambasted for its character models.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the costume in all its glory below:

When Kamala failed a rescue attempt in her standalone 2014 series “Ms. Marvel,” she picked herself up & tried again. After extra training & a costume upgrade she pulled off the rescue, going on to become New Jersey’s protector. This outfit is inspired by her iconic comic costume. pic.twitter.com/RXwBhpWKvY — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 10, 2019

What do you think of the classic costume in the game? What do you think of Kamala Khan’s other costumes in the game? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel‘s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.