Marvel’s Avengers Reveals How Detailed Ms. Marvel’s Costume Is

Marvel’s Avengers, the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, may not be coming out until next year, but it’s made a big splash at this weekend’s New York Comic Con. In addition to showing off the game to folks and providing interviews and more, the game’s introduced a new playable character in the form of Ms. Marvel, and her costume is shockingly detailed.

See, one of the more interesting aspects of the new designs in Marvel’s Avengers is that they have been reproduced in real life and trotted out at various events, including but not limited to this weekend’s New York Comic Con. In the past, this has meant fans have been able to get an up-close look at the likes of Captain America’s gear or Black Widow’s suit.

But this weekend was special as the show featured the confirmation and introduction of Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel to the game’s universe. Khan was present at the A-Day event, and ultimately developed powers of her own in its aftermath. Given her introduction, it only made sense for there also to be a real-life costume on display, and it’s frankly kind of stunning in its level of detail.

You can check out some official photos of the costume below:

Check out the impressive details on our official Ms. Marvel costume, revealed during the Kamala Khan character spotlight! It has joined the other costumes at the @getFANDOM Marvel’s Avengers booth! https://t.co/2LSxRgSVWR pic.twitter.com/MemJLYlicC — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 6, 2019

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.