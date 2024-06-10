Avowed Release Date Seemingly Leaked

Today's Xbox Games Showcase featured a ton of huge announcements from the Microsoft team. Players got to see everything from Fable and Gears of War: E-Day to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Doom: The Dark Ages. However, one of the more exciting trailers was for Avowed, the upcoming RPG from the team at Obsidian Entertainment. Avowed has been called Obsidian's answer to Skyrim, though it's definitely pushing the genre forward in more ways than one. Today's trailer and accompanying blog post gave fans their first look at Avowed's companions and factions. However, the biggest news from the blog post is that Obsidian may have accidentally leaked Avowed's release date.

Avowed Release Date

It's important to stress about this leak that it could have been an accident and may change. With that in mind, you'll want to take this information with a huge grain of salt. That said, when the bog post first went live, it said that players should prepare for Avowed to launch on November 12th. That portion of the blog post has since been deleted, seemingly confirming the date was legitimate. Hopefully, we'll learn more about the official date very soon. After all, if it is coming on November 12th, Obsidian only has a little over five months to get the hype train fully in motion. Fortunately, the team started that today by revealing several new details.

Avowed Companions and Factions

Avowed's new trailer is heavily focused on the threat of the Dreamscourge, using it to show players where a few of the factions and companions stand. In this trailer, we meet the emperor who's sent players to the region to stop the threat and Inquisitor Lodwyn, an extremist paladin who has other plans for you. It sounds like these characters are only the beginning of the factions that make up Avowed. You'll need to carefully navigate each decision to ensure your chosen faction ends up top.

Helping you along the way are four different companions. Today's trailer introduced us to Giatta, "a brilliant and outspoken animancer who studies soul energy." We haven't heard anything about the other three companions yet, but that will likely change relatively soon, especially if the leaked release date is true.

Avowed launches later this year on Xbox Series X/S and PC. If the seemingly leaked date is legitimate, it'll be out on November 12th.