Avowed Update 1.4 Released With Patch Notes

Obsidian Entertainment launched Update 1.4 for Avowed today. This major update adds tons of often-requested features, including an Arachnophobia Safe Mode, making the spiders much less scary. That’s far from the only addition. This is one of the largest updates Avowed has gotten so far, and Obsidian revealed that at least two more major patches are coming later this year. Those updates are due this summer and fall, but you don’t have to wait for the big spring update.

In addition to Arachnophobia Safe Mode, Avowed players will enjoy a big update to how the Fog of War works. This will make exploring the full map much easier, meaning more loot and hidden areas. Obsidian has also changed Soul Pods in a major way. Now, you can use the throwables to dispel illusions, so you don’t need to have Yatzil’s in your party to get past them.

You can find the full patch notes for Update 1.4 in Avowed below.

Arachnophobia Safe Mode

The highly requested Arachnophobia Mode is now available in Avowed! You can enable this option in the Accessibility menu to replace all spiders in the game with little spheres wielding swords. Please note that while their appearance is “friendlier”, they remain just as deadly!

Community Highlights

Once a player has explored nearly all of the accessible areas on a map, the fog of war for the entire map will automatically clear. When entering a city on an overland map (for example, entering Northern Paradis in Dawnshore), the corresponding section of the overland map will now be revealed. The radius for clearing fog while exploring has been significantly increased, allowing players to uncover more of the map as they move.

Critters can now be killed and have a chance to drop loot.

Players can now wait to pass time (day/night cycle) while in the Party Camp.

Soul Pod throwables now dispel illusions, with the exception of Ryngrim’s entrance, which still requires Yatzli’s interaction.

Added a settings option to display chests on the minimap.

Added a setting option to allow canceling power attacks with the Bow and Arquebus.

World Reactivity Improvements

Arrows will now fall naturally and hit the ground.

Water now reacts with splashes and ripples when players enter it or fire weapons into it.

Economy & Loot Adjustments

Critters now drop loot when killed.

Added more weapons to loot throughout the game, including many that come pre-upgraded (+1, +2, +3 versions).

Increased monetary rewards for main path quests and exploration.

Small loot containers, such as backpacks and lockboxes, can now contain larger items like body armor and larger weapons, leading to more fairly distributed drops.

Significantly increased the drop rate of Creature Parts (which can now also be used for upgrading grimoires).

Increased the drop rate of higher-tier weapons in later regions.

Updated loot lists to include slightly more upgrade materials.

UI/UX Improvements

Added a visual effect and UI indicator to help players locate Downed Companions during combat.

Enabled the “Talk” interaction prompt for Companions.

Added support for Mouse and Keyboard input on Xbox.

Updated the loading screen art for the Dawnshore and Fort Northreach maps.

Added an ‘Auto Detect’ option to the Graphics menu to find and set the recommended settings for your hardware.

Added support for Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation (for RTX 40 and 50 series GPUs).

Added a “Read All” button to the Journal; each tab (Quests, Documents, and Tutorials) now has its own dedicated button.

Enemies now become shocked faster when standing in water.

Creature Parts can now be used to upgrade Grimoires.

Companion Improvements

Companions now gain Ability Points every 3 levels instead of every 4 levels, increasing their maximum from 8 to 11. Players will automatically receive the additional points upon updating.

Enemy Behavior

Enemy awareness speed now dynamically adjusts based on their distance from the player — closer enemies detect players faster, while distant enemies react more slowly.

Updated the stats on many Unique Items throughout the game: Thirdborn Brigandine Jacket: Increased regeneration rate. Civilizing Influence: Increased damage reduction against beasts, primordials, and wilders to 10%. Berath’s Blessed Ward: Increased damage reduction against vessels to 20%. Chitin Band: Increased damage reduction against beasts to 20%. Nimanna’s Ward: Increased damage reduction against spirits to 20%. Wildwalker Ring and Threads of the Faithful: Increased health regeneration from 0.05 to 0.5. Thirdborn Brigandine Jack: Increased health regeneration from 0.05 to 0.8. Faith and Conviction: Increased essence regeneration from 0.05 to 0.1.



Enchantments Rework

Replaced obsolete Carry Capacity enchantments on certain Unique Items with new stat buffs: Boots of the Bricklayer / Porter: +2 Might Animancer’s Swallowtail / Stelgaer-Hide Pouches: +2 Dexterity The Packmule’s Burden / Honorbound Mule: +1 Might, +2 Constitution Tranton Family Brigandine / Tranton Tenacity: +2 Might Thirdborn Brigandine Jack / Grim Hope: +3 Resolve Thirdborn Boots / Explorer’s Boon: +3 Constitution, +10% Move Speed



Key Bug Fixes

Limited CPU utilization during the “Compiling Shaders” screen to improve stability across all CPUs.

Fixed an issue where Shadows of the Past waypoints could become stuck at the beginning of the entrance path to Naku Kubel.

Totem pieces now correctly go into the player’s inventory instead of the party stash when picked up.

Resolved cases where certain totem effects would stop working after a conversation or cutscene.

Minoletta’s Conduit now correctly interacts with the Wand Mastery ability.

Fixed an issue where companions could be removed from the party, resulting in broken conversations and quests.

Enemy vitals UI has been updated to always stay properly positioned above enemies, preventing occasional clipping.

The statue in Ryngrim’s Domain now remains interactable even if the player previously interacted with it without fully advancing the quest.

An Untimely End quest now correctly triggers the final objective and no longer gets stuck under rare conditions.

Completing certain quests on older saves now properly counts toward the Pentiment achievement.

Fixed an issue where the Armor Fit for the Wilds quest could get stuck at the “Gather Materials” stage.

Re-added the FidelityFX 3 option to Graphics Settings for AMD graphics card users.

Binding the scroll wheel to hotbar slots 1–6 now works properly after restarting the game.

Binding Ability Slots to keys 7, 8, 9, or 0 no longer casts an unintended additional ability from the radial menu.

Players will no longer encounter unkillable Dreamthralls outside of Thirdborn.

Additional Bug Fixes

Crashes and stability

Limited CPU utilization during the Compiling Shaders screen, to increase stability on all CPUs.

Fixed a rare hang that would cause the whole PC to freeze on some machines.

Fix rare crash when traveling between maps.

Fixed a crash that could occur after idling in Dawnshore for a long period of time.

Fixed a rare crash related to audio systems.

Resolved a rare crash related to the radial UI and food items.

Performance and Optimizations

Optimized wand power attacks.

Improved performance of the ‘Meteor Shower’ ability

Optimized the volcano eruption cutscene

Animation

Corrected animations of a dwarf at the Emergency Camp in Galawain’s Tusks.

Improved gestures, emotions and lip-sync of few conversations.

Mestru Varka’s hands no longer clip with their outfit.

Improved unarmed idle animation.

Quests & Conversations

Shadows of the Past waypoints no longer get stuck at the beginning of the entrance path to Naku Kubel.

The quest ‘Homecoming’ now progresses correctly if the player speaks with the Jail Guards earlier in the quest.

Set up a failstate for Nature vs. Nurture for an edge case where the player skills the Hermit with electricity after siding with them.

“One Last Drink” now progresses correctly if the player speaks with Kohwa before starting the quest.

Adding a new success/end state node for players who were stuck in Boundaries of Antiquity after taking a very specific path through the quest. Players already stuck in this state will have the quest progress automatically upon loading into the game.

Tira Nui Hajime now only appears in one location at a time in Thirdborn, to ensure quests involving the character work consistently.

Added a new addendum as well as a new area objective beacon for players who are at the final step of the Garden quest to give clarity on what the current objective for the player is.

Conversation with Ruanga no longer ends unexpectedly after certain choices.

Added a conditional to the Cistern key in the Claviger’s estate to prevent it from appearing before the player should be able to find it.

‘An Untimely End’ now correctly triggers the final objective instead of getting stuck under very specific conditions.

Progression of Nature vs. Nature quest will no longer break if the player did not make the final decision before Fior mes Iverno was razed

The statue in Ryngrim’s Domain now remains interactable for cases where the player interacted with the statue previously, but hadn’t fully advanced the quest yet.

Player can no longer get burned from destroyed brambles

Selecting to attack Razvan during conversation is now counted as Violent Resolutions

Returned the ability to parkour up the rocks behind Margan’s Assay

‘Locate the Steel Garrote’ quest beacon now updates correctly after talking to Kostya

Katoa and Haiako can no longer teleport

It is possible to talk to Novice Dolna about Burned Bounty List after giving her the Book of the Before

Kai no longer stands halfway underground when camping in Shatterscarp sometimes.

Can no longer enter Fior Mes Iverno via the south entrance if access to the town is lost.

Miteno’s conversation can no longer be triggered after completing the quest, preventing the player from getting infinite rewards from him.

A Relic from Ashes Quest now also Rewards the Player with currency

Quest can be now completed by starting it in such alternative way.

Broken Farming Equipment conversation will no longer randomly trigger after events in Fior mes Iverno crit-path make it unavailable

Fixed missing waypoint for Mapping the Region quest turn ins

Exploding the barrel next to the Steel Garrote guards in the Steel Garrote Camp in Hide contentsEmerald Stairnow causes them to go hostile

Must talk to Kai about Tama’s badge before he’ll open up at Tama’s memorial stones.

Dialogue with farmers in Nature vs. Nurture quest does not repeats after ending it if player starts this quest by talking to Hermit first

Quest marker for the objective “Release Gilyn” appears after killing the Ogre Grakohr.

Galawain’s Tusk bounties now correctly point to bounty master even if they move elsewhere due to story events

Added a new beacon for Gabral if the player is on the step to go speak with him and then Solace Keep becomes uninhabitable.

Conversation with companions next to Nandru’s Journal will no longer start if Player progresses the Main Story far enough.

Sanza now takes Geirmunds catography notes from the player if they offer to hand them over at the docks instead of at Sanza’s shop in Northern Paradis

Conversation with Ruanga can no longer be repeated after Player exhausts all the available dialogue options.

Conversation with Ranger Dorso about the investigation will no longer repeat after the quest “Steel Resolve” is completed. This will affect both new and old saves.

“Fixed an issue in Ryngrim’s Domain whereby Kai would incorrectly identify the number of statue pieces the player has collected.

Fixed an issue in Ryngrim’s Domain whereby the conversation with Yatzli would drop unexpectedly under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue in Ryngrim’s Domain whereby a conversation would repeatedly trigger under certain conditions.”

Fixed a once ever turn in node for “A Home for Outcasts” quest. It is now always available for players until the quest is completed, ensuring that players will never be in a state where they cannot finish the quest. This fix works for saves that were already stuck in this state already as well.

Wardens from the Cave and Tower camps in Galawain’s Tusks will no longer be hostile if the player has parleyed with Amalia.

Fixed the issue where, if the Adra Hide contentswas severedwhile One Last Drink quest was still in progress and all Crewmates were convinced to attend the reunion, upon talking to Ngunu, Hide contentsPlayer would be teleported downstairs and would be able to say Crewmembers didn’t arrive because of the severed Adra, despite the fact that their bodies are laying upstairs.

Fixed the issue where during “Nature vs Nurture” quest companions would talk about how peaceful the xaurips are despite the fact they are hostile.

Fixed the issue where Giatta would have troubles with animations after each conversation inside her house.

Camera fixes for conversation with Chiko if the player plunders the heartfrom Keipo’s Dungeon before visiting Thirdborn

Turning in the Beetle Matriarch’s bounty will now be removed from the bounty board properly.

Emerald Stair map now correctly displays two Pargrunen Caches instead of just one.

Removed issue causing the Aelfyr to disappear after their vignette in Northern Paradis

Fix error where you could give Ofryc the wrong ring in one instance

NPC near godshrine in Shatterscarp will now allow you to retrigger their conversation if it dropped randomly and preventing player from collecting god totem fragment.

The quest icon for the Nature vs. Nature quest will now disappear correctly after Hide contentsFior Mes Inverno is razed

Fixed a bug that caused the player to receive the same trinket reward twice from Heart of Valor, leviathans have only one heart canonically

The player is no longer able to leave the quest area before speaking with Ryngrim after the Naku Kubel decision cutscene

Prevented spider from spawning under the level in the Spider Lair

Player no longer able to access the sulfur mines in Shatterscarp after the player agrees Hide contentsto let Darle blow them up.

Fixed a bug where Captain Ngunu could show up in his lighthouse and the tavern at the same time

Optimized terrain chunks navigation around the tiered farms in Emerald Stair

The conversation with Tycg in the Aedyran Embassy in Dawnshore will no longer end unexpectedly.

Kai will no longer talk in conversation with Dehengen if he is not in the player’s current party

It is no longer possible to buy the ‘Faith and Conviction’ armor from Forgemaster Dela twice

Companions will no longer appear in the middle of the conversation space when talking to the leaders of the Living Lands during the quest Hide contents”The Siege of Paradis”.

Giatta will no longer play bark dialogue during the Adra Pillar cutscene at Naku Tedek

Improved transition into the ending cutscenes and end slides of the game.

Corrected the loot list for a chest outside of Naku Tedek that would sometimes have no loot in it.

An NPC will no longer walk into the conversation space when talking to Warden Radut in Galawain’s Tusks.

Camera now correctly centers on the Envoy when certain characters state their opinion about trying drugs.

Yatzli will no longer repeat the same conversation about Living Land leaders in The Garden

Fixed an issue where the Player could fall behind the cliff and get stuck in Delemgan Glade

UI/UX

Lore UI in conversations will no longer flicker while using the largest text size

Adjusted the Map Legend textbox to prevent text overlapping.

The Dream Touch status effect icon is now displayed correctly under hit enemy HP bars

Added ‘Hold’ variants of Sticks, Bumpers and D-Pad icons

Updated the videos used in the tutorials for Swords and Greatswords.

Color of the ‘Corroded Key’ icon is now consistent with other key items

Ancient Memory conversations now have smoother fade out animations.

Food persistent temporary effects are limited to a designer adjustable number

HUD Opacities of <100% no longer cut off Companions’ want-to-talk icons.

Added an auto detect graphics button for the Graphics Quality setting.

The party camp god totem’s skill dialog now also forwards analog input changes to the scrollable content.

Companion abilities are now automatically added to empty hotbar slots.

Switching between controller and mouse when playing on an Xbox will no longer cause the cursor to disappear on the map screen.

Subtitle text size now changes properly after changing it in Settings.

It is now possible to scroll Kai’s “New Companion” pop-up when playing with Bigger text size and High Contrast Documents on.

“Want to talk” companion icons will no longer show if the player progresses to a point in the story where they can no longer have regular conversations with companions.

It is now possible to select all presets in Character Creation on Xbox if playing with a mouse plugged in.

Switching grimoires mid cooldown no longer freezes the cooldown animation.

When resetting graphics settings back to default on PC, it will set the Graphics Quality settings back to the last benchmark results instead of always to Epic Quality.

The description for DLSS Frame Generation in Settings now updates properly when playing using a 50 series GPU.

The player can now disable HUD Shake in Settings.

Re-added the FidelityFX 3 option to the graphics settings for AMD graphics card users.

Switching between controller and mouse when playing on an Xbox will no longer cause icons on the map to be non-interactable.

Point of Interest names now properly fit within text backgrounds on the map.

“XP Gained” notifications will no longer linger on the screen longer than intended.

Opening the radial while viewing the grimoire spells with the mouse will no longer make the radial unresponsive.

“Unspent points” reminders are now included in the “Show Reminders” settings.

When rebinding Gamepad Left Trigger to Sprint and Left Thumbstick to Off Hand, Left Trigger will no longer trigger the Off Hand action.

Changing controller binding presets back to “Custom” will now undo the other preset’s pending bindings to the currently applied bindings.

“Don’t Show Again” option on the input bindings screen now works as intended.

Separated map panning and zoom speed with keyboard and gamepad from FPS

Frame limit can no longer be set while frame generation is on.

Binding the scroll wheel to hotbar slots 1-6 now works as intended after restarting the game.

Binding the R key to Next Subtab will no longer cause equipping the next item after stashing or breaking down an item.

Corrected the translation for “survivalist” in Chinese.

Tutorials no longer flicker while the game’s language is set to Portuguese.

Grimoire Mastery no longer shows as a prerequisite when trying to increase the rank of Minor Missiles.

The Quest Tracker is now included in HUD shake animations.

The player can now unbind an action from the hotbar by binding the same action to the same slot.

All of the radial menu is now accessible when using a mouse when playing on Xbox.

The controller mapping view in Settings now shows bindings on inputs properly when rebinding “Swap weapon set” to a different input.

The player is now able to scroll down the description of Difficulty in the Game Settings when using a controller and the UI Text Size is set to “Large” or “Larger”

Treasure Maps no longer flicker when viewing them.

The highlight for the currently selected preset in Character Creation now works as intended when switching between different screens.

Fix issue where navigating companion UI skill page with keyboard and controller doesn’t make the navigate sound effect.

Respecing Ability points no longer requires spending the first point into Charge, Tanglefoor, or Missiles.

[UI] Removed unused setting from Accessibility Settings to match its removal from the UI tab

Fixed issue where quest items could have quality pips

Fixed an issue where Upscale setting was showing Nvidia DLSS 3 on an unsupported video card

Made setting’s screen resolution values more consistent and to accept even 10k values.

Added different colored throwable types

“[UI] The Grimoire displays are no longer hidden by the Show HUD toggle

While cases were made for both sides, this generally feels slightly kinder to the player, as there’s no other way to see what’s in their grimoire and which button will do what

[UI] HUD Opacity slider is no longer disabled by the Show HUD setting, since it affects more than just the HUD anyway (Compass in particular)”

Added Elemental Resistance to Stat page next to accumulation values

[UI] Traits/Grimoire Spells are now shown on the Upgrade screen at Party Camp

Fixed Health and Essence potion tutorial

Percentage symbol has been adapted to each language requirements.

Fixed issue where breaking down prompt flickers briefly before the prompt fully pops up.

The Player can no longer accidentally consume potions with the right click input in inventory.

Fix issue with Shadowing beyond and grass incorrectly setting and unsetting the hidden indicator.

Fixed Controller issue for the Dialog History Screen where LS controls the right list, while RS the left one

When switching from gamepad to keyboard it’ll update the hotbar entries properly so action 5 & 6 aren’t greyed out.

Art

Fixing Obsidian order armor shoulder plates visible in First-Person View.

Fixed Water splashes from water react differently than on Rivers.

Fixed Amalia’s navigation inside the Camp.

Fixed player being able to enter Thirdborn via pipelines.

Fixed floating roots in the Thicket.

Fixed an issue where Paradis Militia in the Emerald Stair Gatehouse falls into the ground.

The Player no longer can climb on top of the Xaurip rock in Prologue.

Corrected the visual look of glass for low Global Illumination Setting.

Smoothed out the skinning and reduce clipping of the Kumitru’s shirt during conversation.

Added new Design for Downed Companion indicators for when they are offscreen

Shooting Water with Arrows now causes splash

Added effect for ripples, wake when swimming for all NPCs, companions and players

Fixed an issue where The Player was unable to see Casted Meteor Shower at farther ranges

Fixed an issue where Lodestone’s scratch decals are placed inaccurately

Fixed fire and ire Impact LOD

Fixed an issue where Smoke and steam effects inside Mermaid’s Den appear completely opaque, when global illumination graphic settings has been set to Low

Added new Design for Downed Companion indicators for when they are offscreen

Combat/Systems Fixes

Increased arrow drop for bow basic attacks

The visual effect of the Stamina Drain Aura cast by Ghost type enemies will now correctly end with the effect rather than lasting twice as long

Added loot drops for killable critters

Fixed issue with Crackling Bolt not correctly applying shock accumulation

Fixed issue with bear fodder enemies clipping through Kai when attacking

Companions affected with Shock accumulation no longer electrocute each other in a loop.

Improved lightning accumulation rate in water hazards

Raised the heights of the enemy health and stun UI on Ghost units to allow for more unobstructed aiming at their heads.

Fixed a typo in the description of the ‘Ring of the Founder’ item

Updated animation timings of Giatta’s parry action to better line up with enemy attacks getting parried.

Fixed a typo in the journal entry for the Totem of Defiance

Improved lightning accumulation rate in water hazards

Arrows now have gravity and will fall back down if shot in the air

Grimoires now will cost less materials to upgrade per tier, but their per tier upgrade value has been reduced to match the change in upgrade costs

Fixed Minoletta’s Conduit now works as intended with the Wand Mastery Ability

Fixed description of Chitin Band’s enchantment to match buffs to the item

Added Grimoires now use creature parts to upgrade instead of wood

Halma’s Fancy trinket now grants +20 Maximum Essence in addition to +3 Perception.

Adjusted Aedyran Supply Cache to help make it easier for players to find

Companions will now stay closer to the Player.

Fixed the typo on one of the epitaphs inside Dawnshore Graveyard.

Vailian and Rauataian coins can now be found as loot.

Programming Fixes

Fixed an issue with weapons losing enchantments after traveling between maps

Fixed an issue where Bristling Frost doesn’t create ice platforms on water

Companions now consistently leave the combat state after all enemies lose track of the player.

Fixed an issue where Completing certain quests on older saves was not bring properly counted for the Pentiment achievement.

Fixed the “Armor Fit for the Wilds” Quest getting stuck at the “Gather Materials” stage.

Ensure Proxy actors enter/exit destination points.

Dead encounter characters with no loot will no longer respawn

Fixed an issue where HUD was not fading out for end slides

Improved Optimization to essence wisp spawning

Improve appearance of hair, beards and fur when using FSR at lower quality levels

Fixed an issue where Player inventory slot being left empty when equipping a weapon with LMB+RMB together

Fix a while flash in the world lighting that can sometimes be seen when the loading screen disappears

Essence will no longer be reduced from full when loading a save game where the Woedica totem is active

Fix grimoire spell input sometimes triggering a quick-slot ability, or vice versa, when playing with mouse and keyboard.

Enemies will no longer be stuck in ragdoll after attacking them with Stealth Attack while affected by Pull of Eora ability

fixed enemy models appear with a delay if players run into Inner Complex too quickly

Fixed First-Person camera unintentionally snapping to the horizon line when swimming along the surface of water

Damaged Maegfolc enemy will now attack the player outside of melee range correctly

The First-Person camera will no longer snap to default position upon using the Power Jump ability

Fix weapon attacks restarting instead of finishing if the player rapidly taps the attack input at the end of another ability

Ilora now consistently utilizes her ranged weapon.

Fix some rare cases where slow-motion could last longer than intended.

Play appropriate hit reactions when a player’s or NPC’s attempted block fails to mitigate any damage, such as when being hit from behind.

Fixed an issue with Companions ragdoll during cutscenes

Fixed an issue with missing VFX indicating that the companion is poisoned

Giatta’s Purification upgrade Essence Pressure no longer affects anything that isn’t a living enemy.

Fixed an issue where Ranged NPC are standing still instead of repositioning to hit the player.

Fixed an issue where sometimes Freezing Pillar does not appear after casting the Ability

Fixed an issue where the Player is missing one of the Skaen Totem pieces after picking it up

Fixed an issue where Unique Pistol “Fair Play” doesn’t cause critical hits when attacking weakpoint spots

Overlands maps now remove fog of war from cities if the player has visited them.

Essence Cost Reduction modifiers now add together, instead of combining as multipliers (-10% and -20% now combine to -30%, instead of -28%).

The version number of the game now appears on the main menu.

Fix cases where some totem effects would stop working after a conversation or cutscene

Attacking with certain weapons will no longer cause doubled stamina drain when having high attack speed

Ranged beetle will no longer mantle cliffs when looking for ranged attack locations.

Fixed Seven Strivings hammer not providing extra critical chance

Fix visual artifact with jagged edges around water when Effects Quality was not Epic.

The traps in The Garden now stay deactivated after re-loading the save

The death sequence will now play correctly when falling out of bounds at specific locations across the game

The Xaurip Bounty in Emerald Stair will now get properly marked as failed in journal after Fior mes Ivernos is razed

Fix an issue that could sometimes allow summoned characters to outlive the summoner.

In some cases where enemies disappear for story reasons, unclaimed loot from killed enemies can still be found

Update enemy vitals to always stay above the defined UI anchor location

Fixed an issue where picking up totem pieces could sometimes add them to the party stash instead of player’s inventory

Increase max attribute level to 30 and set a limit of how much the player can purchase to 15.

Summoned skeleton minions (and other summon abilities) can no longer spawn underground

Fixed water interaction VFX when swimming in the water

Dreamthrall Elder Brown Bear can no longer get stuck near Hide contentsHylgard

Fixed an incorrect camera placement during conversation with Elia Rosell

Bodies of summoned blights now disappear correctly if Sargamis is killed before them

The character no longer look like they move in low framerate during conversations on the Xbox Series X

Hitting the place where the summoned enemy died will no longer produce hit reactions and blood splatter

The music will now fade out more naturally as the end slides end instead of cutting off

Fixed an issue causing Companions’ models to morph into each other

The enemies will now switch to attacking companions correctly when the player becomes invisible

NPC corpses/Loot bags now use Loot Shimmer to indicate whether the loot within is a Normal, Quest or Unique Item

Fixed an issue where some dungeon maps are not using correct music after loading from somewhere else

Fixed an rare issue where Dreamthrall is in stasis after being killed

Improve performance when using the Minor Missiles spell

Fix grimoire traits being temporarily removed when casting spells from the ability bar

Prevent activating abilities, or soft-locking by opening a menu screen, during the transition between back-to-back cutscenes

Fix gameplay and VFX issues when using Godlike stealth attack “Divine Thorn” while wearing a trinket that deals additional damage

Fixed a hitch when aiming with bow after loading a save

Fixed an issue where Loading a save on which the Player is Poisoned will restart the poison duration

Fixed VFX being stretched out after Destroying Freezing Pillar with special grenade

Fix Pull of Eora insta-killing Maegfolc

Fixed an issue where the Player was unable to come off a ladder in Paradis

Fix an issue when breakable objects from not breaking when running into it

Improved performance when walking through flamethrower traps at Naku Kubel on the Xbox Series X

Enemies at the Xaurip Camp in Dawnshore now get alerted correctly upon breaking the destructible wall

Missile Salvo’s purple glow now disappears when the orb does.

Enemies will no longer have a permanent glowing effect applied to them if ‘Sapadal’s Fury’ ability gets cancelled

Ranged enemies will now correctly perceive the player partly behind the wall if they appear in their vision range

Added accessibility settings for changing how the player interacts with ladders. Fixed issue with players sometimes being ejected from the bottom of ladders. Smoothed out blending for entering the top of ladders Added ladder interact modes (Auto, Mixed, Manual).



Localization Fixes