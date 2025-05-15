Avowed Reveals 2025 Roadmap

Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed quickly became one of the early hits of 2025. The single-player RPG takes the universe established in Pillars of Eternity and adds tons of action. On May 15th, Obsidian launched the first major content patch for Avowed. It includes several important updates and fixes, but Obsidian wasn’t finished with the good news. Alongside the new patch, the developers revealed what else is coming in 2025. Avowed players have two more major updates to look forward to, both of which include often-requested features.

Before diving into the upcoming content drops, the Spring 2025 update brings Arachnophobia Safe Mode and mouse and keyboard support for Xbox. Players will also enjoy Fog of War improvements, unique gear improvements, and more Gold and Crafting materials. The Fog of War changes are especially important because they make it much easier for players to uncover the full map. On top of that, Soul Pods will now dispel illusions, meaning you don’t need Yatzli in your party to get past them (outside of the illusion in front of the door at Ryngrim’s).

We are excited to announce a host of new content coming to the Living Lands! Check out the Update Roadmap to see what's in store for the future of Avowed.



Details: https://t.co/faO38P1TN7 pic.twitter.com/2OLm0g1Gs5 — Avowed (@AvowedtheGame) May 15, 2025

The Summer 2025 update unsurprisingly doesn’t have as many concrete details, but we know that it’ll finally give players custom map markers, letting you easily mark up your map. Obsidian also promises cooking and crafting improvements, though it doesn’t give any details about what those will actually look like. Plus, fans can look forward to new “NPC abilities and behaviors, active and passive abilities, and Unique weapons and armor.” Currently, Obsidian hasn’t announced any DLC content, so you’ll only be able to use that new gameplay content in the main campaign.

Meanwhile, the Fall 2025 update will give you a reason to jump back into Avowed‘s story. This update features New Game Plus mode and Photo Mode. Avowed does have some gorgeous environments, so expect to see lots of great screenshots come out with this update. Obsidian is also adding a new weapon type and improving character creation. Players will have new character and Godlike feature presets, making for even more wild-looking Envoys.

Obsidian is also adding something it refers to as “changing appearance in world” with the Fall 2025 update. We believe this refers to letting you change your appearance during the campaign, but it’s not 100% clear from the infographic.

We don’t have firm release dates for either update, but players do have several things to jump into right now with the Spring update. You’ll want to look through the full patch notes to see everything that’s changed. It is a lengthy set of patch notes that goes much deeper than our brief overview above.

Hopefully, Obsidian also announces DLC soon. The developers’ last major RPG, The Outer Worlds, released two DLC updates, so fans hoping for more Avowed content shouldn’t give up hope. Either way, Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox Series X/S.