New Avowed Update Fixes Quests, Performance, and Bugs

The latest update for Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed brings improvements and bug fixes across the board. While a relatively small update, it fixes numerous issues that players have had with the game. In addition to this, Avowed players can enjoy increased performance, making the game run better. A handful of quests in the game caused problems with players and these have been addressed, allowing players to progress unheeded. This is just one of many updates Avowed has received since its release, showing Obsidian is dedicated to making the game the best it can be. Obsidian fans can also enjoy a recent update to Pillars of Eternity, the game that started the world Avowed is set in.

Here is everything in the Avowed Patch 1.3.1 update today:

Community Requested Features

Added ‘high contrast’ support for several UI screens.

Added Native Anti-Aliasing option for FSR.

Quests

The quest “Our Dreams Divide Us Still” will now correctly advance at the end of combat for affected players. This includes a retroactive fix for players who load a save made post combat.

Turning the winch to save Solace Keep will no longer fail to save Solace Keep in rare cases.

UI Fixes and Improvements

Experience Gained notifications no longer stay visible indefinitely when the hide HUD option is toggled.

Quest markers and items on the Compass now appear as intended if the player has selected the option “Lock Compass to North” in Settings.

Status icons near the player’s health bar will no longer be cut off if many statuses are active at once.

Switching upscaling settings to TSR will no longer unnecessarily apply the Screen Percentage value.

The setting to Hide XP Notifications now behaves as expected.

When using the quest tracking option to not track the next quest, Quest beacons will no longer point to completed quest objectives, when a quest is complete.

Bug Fixes

Addressed a rare instance where enemies could disappear from the map.

Consumed items no longer reappear in the player’s inventory under certain conditions.

Orlan hair now renders correctly on higher quality settings.

Pentiment achievement no longer requires the completion of a side quest in Emerald Stair that is only available based on certain main quest decisions.

The player will no longer end up in a broken state that prevents them from receiving the achievement “Cooking by the Book”.

The recipe for Crafting Adra from Adra Shards no longer disappears when the player upgrades Scavenger ability.

Performance Improvements

Improved performance on Beauty and Balanced modes on Xbox when in larger cities.

While many Avowed players are awaiting new content and DLC, these fixes are important for the game. Fixing these issues is crucial for keeping player engagement intact. All too often a player will face a game-breaking issue and give up on the game. Obsidian’s focus has been on fixing and improving the game since launch and it has paid off.