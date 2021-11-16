Back 4 Blood Developers Are Going to Make the Game Easier

The developers of Back 4 Blood, the recently released co-op zombie shooter, believe that the game in its current form is still too difficult. In the month since the title first released, some who have been playing Back 4 Blood have complained that the game is still too hard in certain instances, despite playing on lower difficulties. Fortunately, those at Turtle Rock Studios have heard those complaints and are soon looking to make alterations.

During a recent stream that was held by studio members working on Back 4 Blood, it was explained that the game’s overall difficulty is still something that is being tweaked. Specifically, Turtle Rock developers said that Back 4 Blood in its current form continues to spawn far more enemies (or Ridden, as they’re known in-game) than it should. As such, steps are being taken to ensure that these high spawn rates are going to be diminished moving forward with an update in the future.

In a subsequent message on the official Back 4 Blood subreddit, Turtle Rock explained more about the problem at hand. “We hear your concerns about the game’s difficulty across all platforms following the November 2021 Update and we’d like to address them directly. Sometimes a bit of difficulty can add a lot of replayability, but as of right now there are issues and bugs we’ve encountered in development that are making it far more difficult than intended,” the studio explained. “We want it challenging. We want you barely squeaking into the saferoom with a horde hot on your heels and you feeling that rush. We do not want it unmanageable. We do not want it to be unfair. That is our mission.”

At this point in time, developers working on Back 4 Blood have continued to encourage fans to share their impressions on the game as it makes the title that much more enjoyable when they can later rectify certain problems. While there are clearly a handful of issues to work through, it sounds like Turtle Rock is committed for the long haul to make this game that much better.

