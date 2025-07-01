Monster Hunter Wilds Gets Another Quick Patch After Title Update 2

Monster Hunter Wilds recently released its second Title Update. The massive patch is full of new monsters, missions, equipment, and more, while also ironing out bugs. The update also worked to improve game performance on PC, a common complaint for gamers on Steam. Now, quick on the heels of the major title update, Monster Hunter Wilds has gotten a second smaller hotfix. This latest update is a small one focused on patching up some bugs and issues.

Title Update 2 added a ton of new content to Monster Hunter Wilds. For those who’ve finished the existing story, it’s a great excuse to jump back into the game. But often, these kinds of updates can have unintended consequences when they go live. To address some newly introduced issues, Capcom has already released a hotfix update with bug fixes for the biggest problems. Today’s update, Version 1.020.01.00, is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Gamers will want to be sure to install the latest patch if they plan to access online multiplayer and any DLC content. You may also need to restart your game to ensure everything is up to date before your next play session.

Patch Notes for Monster Hunter Wilds July 1st Hotfix

gamers should have less trouble equipping new looks after this update

To see all of the big fixes from today’s hotfix, check out the full patch notes from the official Monster Hunter Wilds website below:

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to crash when selecting “Equipment Appearance” or “Palico Equipment Appearance” from the Appearance Menu in your tent.

Fixed an issue where using an insect glaive Focus Strike on Rey Dau could cause you to disconnect from the network.

Fixed an issue where the rewards from investigations that included Lagiacrus or Seregios would sometimes be less than intended.

Steam-Specific Fixes

Fixed an issue where the frame rate could become unstable when having a ranged weapon equipped.

While it’s certainly a smaller patch than the big Title Update, these fixes should nevertheless improve gamers’ experience of the new content. Game crashes and network disconnects are some of the most disruptive glitches around, so it’s good to see Capcom has responded to them quickly with this new update.

In particular, Steam gamers will be happy to see those frame rate issues fixed, along with the other updates in the prior patch to help with shoddy PC performance for Monster Hunter Wilds. The game currently has an Overwhelming Negative recent review rating on Steam, so it’s safe to say PC fixes are still a big need going forward.