Balan Wonderworld Release Date Revealed

During today's Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, a release date was announced for Square Enix's Balan Wonderworld. The game will release on March 26th, 2021. Balan Wonderworld is the first title from developer Balan Company. The game is directed by Yuji Naka, the creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, and Naoto Ohshima is the game's art director. Ohshima is perhaps best known as the creator of Sega's cult-classic Nights into Dreams. From the gameplay shown off thus far, the influence of both creators seems quite obvious! With two of the biggest names in gaming at the helm, it seems like Balan Wonderworld could be one to look out for.

Rebalance your heart and mind through the bizarre and imaginary land of @BalanWWorld on March 26, 2021! Your ticket to the Balan Theatre awaits... Pre-orders are open today https://t.co/x0iLUQJs4x pic.twitter.com/m6cgg1K9kF — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) September 17, 2020

Balan Wonderworld is a 3D platformer. In the game, players will be able to wear over 80 different costumes, which grant different special abilities. The title will also feature a two-player co-op mode. This is not the first time Naka and Ohshima have worked together; the two previously collaborated on Sonic Adventure, on the Sega Dreamcast.

In the game, the Balan Theater is a place that everyone in the world eventually visits, when the balance between the good and bad in their lives has been upset. The title follows two playable characters, Leo Craig and Emma Cole, as they are transported to the strange place. There, they will have to travel through 12 stages, which feature a mix of the real and the fantastical.

It remains to be seen whether or not Balan Wonderworld will be able to reach the heights of Naka and Ohshima's best, but the trailers and screenshots shown off thus far certainly look promising! The game's March release date is still a bit off, but it seems likely that Square Enix will reveal more as it gets closer.

Balan Wonderworld is set to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The title will retail for $59.99 for the regular edition, and $124.99 for the special edition.

