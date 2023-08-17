Baldur's Gate 3 PlayStation 5 Pre-load Dates Announced

Baldur's Gate 3 has become the best-rated game not just in developer Larian Studios' history but also in the history of games in general, at least according to OpenCritic. BG3 has quickly become one of the biggest releases of the year and it's doing so while only being out on PC. That last part will change soon as Baldur's Gate 3 is set to launch on PS5 on September 6. Today, Larian announced that, unlike the PC version, PlayStation 5 players will be able to pre-load the game a few days early, letting them hop into the game as soon as it's available.

Again, Larian didn't provide PC players with the option to pre-load Baldur's Gate 3 when it launched, which led to quite a bit of consternation about the playerbase. Fortunately, the team has learned from that mistake and is letting PS5 players pre-load the massive RPG. If you order the standard edition, you'll be able to start pre-loading the game on September 4 at 4 PM UTC. However, if you pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition, you can pre-load a few days early. August 31, to be exact. That, of course, is because players with the Deluxe Edition can access the full game on September 2, so the early pre-load has to reflect that.

PS5 players, prepare for adventure.



Pre-loads for @baldursgate3 begin August 31st for Digital Deluxe Edition owners.



Not Pre-Ordered? There's still time: https://t.co/XPEHAxzByn pic.twitter.com/AjP4ccotFN — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 16, 2023

This is all great news for console players waiting to hop in. Baldur's Gate 3's file size was absolutely massive on PC and there's no reason to assume it'll be smaller on PS5. Letting players download that beast a few days early was always going to be a great choice for Larian. Hopefully, the team will also be able to bring forward all of the upcoming patches on day one, giving PS5 players an up-to-date version of BG3 at launch. That seems likely, but players might have to wait a day or two to get everything totally on par with the PC version.

Either way, Baldur's Gate 3 players on PS5 can jump into the gigantic world on September 6 (September 2 with the Digital Deluxe Edition). They'll also have the option to pre-load a few days early so that they can start playing as soon as the game goes live.