Baldur’s Gate 3 Dialogue Deep-Dive Proves Which Companions Are Most Alike

One of the people-pleasing nightmares in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the ability to experience real-time companion reactions to various choices. Choose to lick the spider or kick someone while they’re down, and players will quickly learn whether Astarion, Shadowheart, and the gang approve of their actions. For those who’d love to keep the whole party happy, this can feel like a never-ending tightrope walk, but one fan has pulled data to determine just how often each set of companions agree with one another.

The Reddit post breaking down party agreement and disagreement trends comes from data miner @Tarrasque-Named-John. This gamer pulled data from various dialogue options in Baldur’s Gate 3 to create a fascinating infographic detailing the frequency with which various companion reactions align. As they clearly defines in their post, agreement here doesn’t mean that both Gale and Astarion approve of the player’s choices – instead, it means that both of them agree in their reaction to said choices.

This data comes from the Patch 7 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 and makes for some interesting reading. Although they are initially sworn enemies, Karlach and Wyll are among the most aligned when it comes to their morality. They react to player’s actions the same way a staggering 1,563 times. Perhaps this explains why they’re so easily able to put aside their differences if both join the party.

On the other hand, Karlach and Astarion win for the most disagreements. This is perhaps less surprising, as these two have quite different personalities and histories to go along with them. Those who’ve seldom ventured out with both companions in the party at once, however, might not realize just how often Karlach approves while Astarian doesn’t.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Aren’t Imagining Astarion’s Unique Perspective

As Tarrasque-Named-John notes in the original post, the sheer numbers on their own don’t tell the whole story. Some potential party members come into Baldur’s Gate 3 later than others, giving them fewer opportunities to agree or disagree with each other. That’s where another chart in this Reddit post comes in handy, breaking down the percentages of agreement to disagreement.

Karlach is ready to disagree with astarion in baldur’s gate 3

With this angle on the data, we see that Minthara and Astarion would make decent friends with 87% agreement, whereas Wyll and Minsc are also quite compatible at 93% agreement. It also turns out that Wyll is sightly more inclined to align with the druid Halsin than with Karlach, albeit only by a whopping 1%. Clearly, the three of them would make for quite a party… or perhaps that’s a little too much agreement in one place.

In general, Astarion tend to go his own way more than any other companion, which might explain why some players have a difficult time keeping him happy compared with the rest of the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions. While Astarian agrees with Lae’zel and Minthara often enough, he tends to be out of step with the majority of the other companions. Only Lae’zel comes close to being this disagreeable, but her percentages rank more in the 60s compared with Astarion’s near 50% agreement with Halsin, Jaheira, Karlach, and Wyll.

Though Patch 8 may be the last big update for Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s clear that fan investment continues to bring more interesting insights to surface for the RPG. Many gamers may be several playthroughs in, but even so, it’s difficult to uncover everything Faerun has to offer. That makes data mines like this so fascinating for fans to lean into the lore even further.