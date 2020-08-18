Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access Date Revealed

(Photo: Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate fans will soon be able to play through an early access version of the newest installment of the beloved Dungeons & Dragons video game. Larian Studios announced that they will release an Early Access version of Baldur's Gate 3 containing approximately 20 hours of gameplay on September 30th. The Early Access version will take players from Level 1 to Level 4 and contain multiple playable classes, along with the ability to either play as a pre-generated character or as a custom creation. Larian revealed that there will be 80 combat encounters, 596 characters, and 146 different types of actions/spells available in the Early Access version of the game.

During an hour long panel hosted on Twitch, Creative Director Swen Vincke revealed that Baldur's Gate 3 will start in Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells. Players will have to figure out a way out of hell as a Level 1 character, all the while dodging the many demons and devils battling in the eternal Blood War. Vincke also noted that the game will act as a sequel of sorts for Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus, the tabletop adventure released by Dungeons & Dragons last year. The game will feature refugees from Elturel, a Sword Coast city that was dragged into hell during the events of Descent Into Avernus. The stream also featured a new encounter with an intellect devourer, a walking brain that the player can actually choose to befriend.

Baldur's Gate 3 is the long-awaited third installment to the Baldur's Gate games, which for many were an introduction to the Forgotten Realms and Dugneons & Dragons gameplay. Baldur's Gate 3 takes its cues from the current Fifth Edition version of the game, with many of the actions, skills, and spells being based off of their uses in traditional Dungeons & Dragons.

You'll be able to get an Early Access version of Baldur's Gate 3 on PC via Steam or Google Stadia on September 30th.

