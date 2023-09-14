Baldur's Gate 3 Sets Release Date for 3rd Major Update

Baldur's Gate 3 has taken the gaming world by storm since it was released last month. The hit RPG from developer Larian Studios has impressed players with its intricate systems and compelling narrative, but that doesn't mean everything has been smooth sailing. To date, Larian has dropped two massive patches, fixing several different issues players were having. Today, we learned that a third major patch is on the way later this month, and it will launch alongside BG3 finally getting full Mac support.

Unlike some of the past patch teases, this particular update didn't provide fans with any real idea of what exactly to expect. Instead, Larian just shared a screenshot showing off all of the perfect scores the game received from reviewers. That is, of course, very impressive, but it doesn't give us many hints about what's to come outside of the Mac support. However, we may have gotten a hint from the dev team a few days ago when designer Swen Vincke announced that the code team "is getting closer and closer to achieving the performance they originally aimed for."

It's impossible to guess if those performance updates will come with Patch 3, but it would certainly make sense. Either way, Baldur's Gate 3 has only gotten better with each update, so we don't expect anything different here. Hopefully, we'll hear more specifics in the coming days as BG3 gets everything prepped for launch.

What is Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 3's Release Date?

Thank you from the fiery infernal engine we keep in place of our heart. ❤️‍🔥 We couldn't have asked for a better response to Baldur's Gate 3.



Patch 3 is coming September 21 with full support for BG3 on Mac.



Patch 3 is coming September 21 with full support for BG3 on Mac.

Unlike the last announcement, Larian Studios isn't playing coy with this release date. Patch 3 will be live in Baldur's Gate 3 on September 21 as long as something drastic doesn't happen. That's just about a week away, so players won't have to wait much longer to find exactly what's coming in the third patch. It also means that Mac users will soon be able to enjoy full support for the hit game, which is a boon for those users.

Is Baldur's Gate 3 Coming to Xbox?

With the game getting full Mac support, Xbox players might be wondering when BG3 is coming to Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, we don't have a firm release date from Larian Studios yet, but we do know that it is coming. However, the developer has been having issues getting split-screen to work on Xbox Series S, so that particular feature will only be coming to Xbox Series X. Currently, the game is scheduled to launch this year, but until Larian Studios puts out a concrete release date, you'll want to take that info with a grain of salt.

Additionally, Larian recently confirmed that cross-play is on the roadmap for the future. While the team doesn't have a current estimate of when it'll be available, it would make a lot of sense to drop it alongside the Xbox release. Either way, it's only a matter of time before players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms are all playing Baldur's Gate 3 together.