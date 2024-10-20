Baldur’s Gate Games as Cheap as $2 Thanks to Huge Discount

Baldur’s Gate games are currently ridiculously cheap via Fanatical. Because the deal comes the way of Fanatical, which deals in Steam keys, there is nothing here for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch owners. For Steam users though, there is considerable savings to be had.

What is — unfortunately — not included in the deals are Baldur’s Gate 3. It will be many, many years before Baldur’s Gate 3 could be as cheap as a couple dollars, if it will ever be this cheap. This is how cheap the first two games in the series are though, at least for the next 24 hours, as the deal is set to expire on October 21.

More specifically, Fanatical right now has Baldur’s Gate I & II Pack for $3.99, down considerably from its normal $39.99 price point. This means paying only $2 for each of Baldur’s Gate and its sequel.

BALDUR’S GATE: ENHANCED EDITION

“Explore the Sword Coast in its entirety, as well as the Tales of the Sword Coast expansion pack, and never-before-seen content including a new adventure and three new party members – Calishite monk Rasaad yn Bashir, Neera the wild mage, and Dorn Il-Khan the evil blackguard. Choose from 25-player companions and enjoy both single-player and online multiplayer adventures.”

BALDUR’S GATE II: ENHANCED EDITION

“Explore the tactical depth of high-level Dungeons & Dragons combat in this ‘Very Positive’ Steam-rated fantasy RPG. Turn your captors against each other while you dodge traps and battle for your life against Demi-Liches, Mind Flayers, and the legendary Githyanki. Revamped and including both single-player and online co-op, Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition features hundreds of improvements and features that bring the game to life. Travel to Tethyr in this thrilling conclusion to the Bhaalspawn saga, and delve into the treasure-filled halls of Watcher’s Keep!”

It is worth noting that this deal not only expires tomorrow but is contingent on supplies not running out. This means, hypothetically, supplies could run out before the timer runs out, but right now 95 percent of supply remains available, so this is unlikely to occur. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.