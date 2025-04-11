New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 11th

With HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 coming to MAX this Sunday, we’ve got a lot to look forward to this weekend. While today is the last workday of the week, we still have to make sure to get our daily NYT puzzles done before the clock strikes midnight. If you’re like me, you play Connections, Strands, and Wordle every day, which isn’t too crazy considering over a million users do as well. The New York Times delivers the goods with these games, and ComicBook gives you just what you need to succeed with the daily puzzles. Yesterday’s was mildly challenging, but the Wordle puzzle for today, April 11th, will be about the same in difficulty. If you are looking for hints, tips, and/or the solution for today’s puzzle, we’ve got you covered.

Wordle has been around since 2021, with over 2,000 words having gone through the screens of millions of users. With puzzles ranging from easy to extremely difficult, the variety is what keeps so many people coming back for more daily. Wordle is a puzzle game that gives players up to six chances to guess a five-letter word. Each guess will provide feedback in the form of gray, yellow, and green blocks, which indicate which letters are in the final word and where they belong.

Yesterday, we found out that the Oscars will be introducing a new category for Best Stunt Design in two years for the 100th Academy Awards Ceremony. This has been one that a lot of us have been requesting for years before this announcement, which is nice to see finally come to fruition. These performers are some of the best in the entertainment industry, and it will be great to see the variety of work that will get nominated in 2027. Today’s starting word is “award” since it’s going to be interesting seeing John Wick 5 get a chance to win an Oscar. Speaking of awards, this initial guess has one green and two yellow blocks.

Award yourself with a pat on the back for this one!

The word “award” has two yellow blocks with W and R and a green block with A. Having a vowel, especially one as the starting letter, is a huge advantage when figuring out which word to look for. Sometimes, I use an online dictionary, but it’s nice to challenge yourself sometimes. Try to find a word that has W at the end. For anyone struggling, we’ve got the answer down below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 11th is “Arrow.” Double letters can be a bit tricky to guess since we are used to seeing one letter used just once. While this might not have been too challenging, it was enough to keep us guessing. As we come into the weekend, we will return with another Wordle puzzle piece tomorrow. Have a great weekend, players.