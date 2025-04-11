New York Times Connections Answers for April 11th

Want to know everything about today’s Connections? You’re in luck, as we at ComicBook have all of the correct answers and categories, plus a few hints and tips, for today, April 11th’s Connections from The New York Times. There are plenty of word games out there like Strands and Wordle, but none do categories better than Connections. For today’s puzzle, we continue the streak of easygoing puzzles, but still keeping some challenge with the words. Regardless, we have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

In The New York Times’ Connections, you are given 16 different words, and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from Fantastic Four members or house rooms to last names of NASCAR drivers or words that are of Dutch origin. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some fun Mario references, like Galaxy and Sunshine.

With today’s Connections, while it does throw some curveballs of the Mario variety, it’s fair game with the categories and words. Something to keep in mind for puzzles like today’s is that many of the words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Citrus, City, Red Carpet, All Out, American Flag, Kart, Between, Sunshine, Galaxy, Leafy Greens, World, Uber Rating, Land, Steady, Supplements, and Town.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Covers A, B, C, D, E, and K.

Green: What’s your local grocery store called?

Blue: Look to the sky (and other objects)

Purple: Ready, set, …

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Sources of Vitamins

Green: Places Used in Retail Suffixes

Blue: Places to Find Stars

Purple: Words after “Go”

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 11th:

Yellow: Citrus, Leafy Greens, Sunshine, Supplements

Green: City, Land, Town, World

Blue: American Flag, Galaxy, Red Carpet, Uber Rating

Purple: All Out, Between, Kart, Steady

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today?