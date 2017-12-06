Bandai Namco Hosting Sale On Various Anime Games

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but that’s not stopping Bandai Namco from hosting a vast sale on its digital anime games.

As part of its “Seven Days of Deals” promotion that’s still happening, the pubisher has posted various anime-based games on its website, where you can score significant savings on PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sale is only through tomorrow, but you’ve got time to score deals on Tales of Berseria, Gundam Versus, Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy and other games. Here’s the rundown of deals that are available during that time:

.hack//G.U. Last Recode (PS4)- $44.95

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 (Steam)- $29.95

Tales of Zesteria (Steam)- $49.95

Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul (Steam)- $19.95

Tales of the Abyss (3DS)- $19.95

Tales of Zesteria (PlayStation 4)- $14.95

Tales of Berseria (PlayStation 4)- $27.49

Tales of Berseria (Steam)- $27.49

One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Edition (Steam)- $29.95

One Piece: Burning Blood (Steam)- $19.95

One Piece: Burning Blood (Xbx One)- $14.95

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy (Steam)- $34.95

Gundam Versus (PlayStation 4)- $49.95

One Piece: Unlimited World Red (PC)- $29.95

One Piece: Burning Blood (PlayStation 4)- $14.95

.hack//G.U. Last Recode (Steam)- $44.95

Dragon Ball Fusions (Nintendo 3DS)- $19.95

Accel World vs. Sword Art Online (Steam)- $44.95

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Steam)- $29.95

Digimon World: Next Order (PlayStation 4)- $24.95

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth (PlayStation 4)- $14.95

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Xbox One)- $34.95

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PlayStation 4)- $34.95

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $37.49

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy (PlayStation 4)- $49.95

Dragon Ball Xenoverse (Steam)- $19.95

Dragon Ball Xenoverse (PlayStaiton 4)- $14.95

Dragon Ball Xenoverse (Xbox One)- $14.95

God Eater 2: Rage Burst (PC)- $19.95

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy (Xbox One)- $49.95

God Eater 2: Rage Burst (PlayStation 4)- $14.95

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (PlayStation 3)- $14.95

In addition, fans can also grab a pair of plushes for cheap, including Tales of Xillia’s Rollo plush, as well as Tales of Xillia 2’s Teepo plush, for $19.95 apiece.

The sale ends tomorrow, so don’t miss these great deals!