Bandai Namco Planning To Announce New Gundam Console Games Next Week

Last year was a pretty good one for Bandai Namco and the Gundam series, as its hit game Gundam Versus was well received by the community and avid fans of the anime brand. But that’s merely the beginning, as the publisher apparently has a big year planned for those who love their robot mech action.

The publisher has announced that it will host a special livestream that will take place next week. Titled the Gundam Game New Year Festival 2018, it will take place on January 16th, starting at around 7 AM EDT our time (that’s 9 PM Japan time). The event will be livestreamed at this YouTube link, and should be available on the Bandai Channel as well. We’ve also included it in the window below.

The publisher hasn’t detailed just what will be announced yet, but it appears that they will pertain to new console releases, which means we could be looking at a possible follow-up to Versus, considering how well it sold on the market.

Bandai Namco also expects to have several guests in tow, including Mr. Daisuke Sakaguchi, who serves as the Japanese voice actor of Uso Ewin from Mobile Suit Victory Gundam.

The company has been hard at work on Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, a free-to-play online battle game for PlayStation 4, but nothing else has been announced just yet. Again, Versus could very well take a big focus during the show, and we could see something entirely new announced as well.

We’ll let you know what Bandai Namco has planned once the details are confirmed, but, yeah, we could blast apart a few more enemy mechs. Because Gundam!