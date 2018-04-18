Gaming

Bandai Namco Store Sale Lets You Snag Tekken 7, Anime Games For Cheap

If you’ve been looking to clean up on some of the best games offered by Bandai Namco — along with a few other goodies related to Pac-Man — then the publisher has just the deal for you.

It’s opened up a sale on its publisher store, in which you can get your hands on various PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC games for a lower price. We’re not sure how long the sale is going to last, but it’s a key opportunity to snag deals on games like Tekken 7, Gundam Versus and more, along with a few arcade classics. Hurry while they last!

You’ll find a few of the highlighted deals below:

  • One Piece: Burning Blood (Xbox One)- $16.99
  • Project Cars 2: Day One Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $23.99
  • Project Cars (Steam key)- $23.99
  • Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hackers Memory (PlayStation 4)- $47.99
  • Digimon World: Next Order (PlayStation 4)- $16.99
  • Pac-Man Funko Pop- $7.99
  • Pac-Man Museum (Steam Key)- $13.99
  • Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (Steam Key)- $15.99
  • Pac-Man Inky Funko Pop- $7.99
  • Pac-Man Clyde Funko Pop- $7.99
  • Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth (PlayStation 4)- $17.99
  • One Piece Unlimited World Red (Steam Key)- $23.99
  • One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Edition (Steam Key)- $37.49
  • One Piece: Burning Blood (Steam Key)- $34.99
  • Tekken Nina Williams Funko Pop- $7.49
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $50.99
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy (Steam Key)- $63.99
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto (Steam Key)- $15.99
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (Steam Key)- $27.99
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $15.99
  • God Eater 2: Rage Burst (PlayStation 4)- $15.99
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution (Steam Key)- $29.99
  • God Eater 2: Rage Burst (Steam Key)- $19.99
  • Little Nightmares: Complete Edition (Xbox One/PlayStation 4)- $23.99
  • Little Nightmares: Six Edition (Xbox One/PlayStation 4)- $27.99
  • Get Even (Steam Key)- $17.99
  • Gundam Versus (PlayStation 4)- $29.99
  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition (Steam Key)- $34.99
  • .hack//G.U. Last Recode (PlayStation 4)- $25.99
  • Tekken Kazuya Funko Pop- $7.49
  • Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man (Steam Key)- $1.99
  • Accel World vs. Sword Art Online (Steam Key)- $29.99
  • Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man (Steam Key)- $1.99
  • Arcade Game Series: 3-In-One Pack (Steam Key)- $3.98
  • Arcade Game Series: Dig-Dug (Steam Key)- $1.99
  • Tekken 7 (Steam Key)- $34.99
  • Warhammer 40K: Eternal Crusade (Steam Key)- $24.99
  • Tekken 7 (PlayStation 4)- $23.99
  • Arcade Game Series: Galaga (Steam Key)- $1.99
  • Tekken 7 Day 1 Edition (Xbox One/PlayStation 4)- $39.99
  • Project Cars 2 Deluxe Edition (Steam Key)- $62.99
  • Tales of Zesteria (PlayStation 4)- $15.99
  • One Piece: Burning Blood (PlayStation 4)- $16.99
  • Tales of Symphonia (Steam Key)- $15.99
  • Tales of Zesteria (Steam Key)- $19.99
  • Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 (Steam Key)- $10.99
  • Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 + Arcade Game Series (PlayStation 4)- $11.99
  • Project Cars 2 (Steam Key)- $35.99
  • Tales of Besteria (Steam Key)- $24.99
  • Tekken 7 Digital Deluxe Edition (Steam Key)- $44.99
  • .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Steam Key)- $32.99

Get these deals while they’re hot!

