Bandai Namco Store Sale Lets You Snag Tekken 7, Anime Games For Cheap

If you’ve been looking to clean up on some of the best games offered by Bandai Namco — along with a few other goodies related to Pac-Man — then the publisher has just the deal for you.
It’s opened up a sale on its publisher store, in which you can get your hands on various PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC games for a lower price. We’re not sure how long the sale is going to last, but it’s a key opportunity to snag deals on games like Tekken 7, Gundam Versus and more, along with a few arcade classics. Hurry while they last!
You’ll find a few of the highlighted deals below:
- One Piece: Burning Blood (Xbox One)- $16.99
- Project Cars 2: Day One Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $23.99
- Project Cars (Steam key)- $23.99
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hackers Memory (PlayStation 4)- $47.99
- Digimon World: Next Order (PlayStation 4)- $16.99
- Pac-Man Funko Pop- $7.99
- Pac-Man Museum (Steam Key)- $13.99
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (Steam Key)- $15.99
- Pac-Man Inky Funko Pop- $7.99
- Pac-Man Clyde Funko Pop- $7.99
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth (PlayStation 4)- $17.99
- One Piece Unlimited World Red (Steam Key)- $23.99
- One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Edition (Steam Key)- $37.49
- One Piece: Burning Blood (Steam Key)- $34.99
- Tekken Nina Williams Funko Pop- $7.49
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $50.99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy (Steam Key)- $63.99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto (Steam Key)- $15.99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (Steam Key)- $27.99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto (PlayStation 4/Xbox One)- $15.99
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst (PlayStation 4)- $15.99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution (Steam Key)- $29.99
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst (Steam Key)- $19.99
- Little Nightmares: Complete Edition (Xbox One/PlayStation 4)- $23.99
- Little Nightmares: Six Edition (Xbox One/PlayStation 4)- $27.99
- Get Even (Steam Key)- $17.99
- Gundam Versus (PlayStation 4)- $29.99
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition (Steam Key)- $34.99
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode (PlayStation 4)- $25.99
- Tekken Kazuya Funko Pop- $7.49
- Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man (Steam Key)- $1.99
- Accel World vs. Sword Art Online (Steam Key)- $29.99
- Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man (Steam Key)- $1.99
- Arcade Game Series: 3-In-One Pack (Steam Key)- $3.98
- Arcade Game Series: Dig-Dug (Steam Key)- $1.99
- Tekken 7 (Steam Key)- $34.99
- Warhammer 40K: Eternal Crusade (Steam Key)- $24.99
- Tekken 7 (PlayStation 4)- $23.99
- Arcade Game Series: Galaga (Steam Key)- $1.99
- Tekken 7 Day 1 Edition (Xbox One/PlayStation 4)- $39.99
- Project Cars 2 Deluxe Edition (Steam Key)- $62.99
- Tales of Zesteria (PlayStation 4)- $15.99
- One Piece: Burning Blood (PlayStation 4)- $16.99
- Tales of Symphonia (Steam Key)- $15.99
- Tales of Zesteria (Steam Key)- $19.99
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 (Steam Key)- $10.99
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 + Arcade Game Series (PlayStation 4)- $11.99
- Project Cars 2 (Steam Key)- $35.99
- Tales of Besteria (Steam Key)- $24.99
- Tekken 7 Digital Deluxe Edition (Steam Key)- $44.99
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Steam Key)- $32.99
Get these deals while they’re hot!