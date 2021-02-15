Banjo-Kazooie Youtooz Figures Revealed

✖

Youtooz has quickly become one of the most popular creators of collectibles on the internet over the past few years. While the company is typically one that is known for its figurine releases based on real-life content creators, it has slowly started to release more based on other popular media franchises. Now, Youtooz is looking to release a new series of collectibles later this summer based on one of the most popular platforming mascots of the 1990s.

Yes, Banjo-Kazooie is slated to be one of the next gaming figures that Youtooz releases. The collectible company is planning to release three figures in total associated with the beloved bear and bird later this summer. The first is, of course, Banjo-Kazooie themselves followed by the Tooty, the sister of Banjo. Bottles, the mole who is also a resident of Spiral Mountain, then rounds out the group of figures that will be available.

As of this moment, all three collectibles can’t be purchased, but they’ll be going up for sale later this month on February 26th. Each will retail for $29.99 and will be releasing in a bit of a different manner. Rather than becoming available on the official Youtooz website, the company has teamed up with Rare, the original developer of Banjo-Kazooie, to release it on the studio’s merch site.

It’s also worth noting that if you are looking to order one of these collectibles, they’ll take some time to show up. Youtooz and Rare will be taking orders for this Banjo-Kazooie collection later this month, but shipping isn’t planned to begin until June. Still, considering how great these all look, they should be well worth the wait.

So what do you think of this Banjo-Kazooie lineup of Youtooz figures? Are you going to look to snag the set for yourself later this month? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.