The Banner Saga Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Texas-based Developer Stoic Studio and publisher Versus Evil have announced that their fantasy tactical role-playing game The Banner Saga is poised to hit the Nintendo Switch in just a few days on May 17th.
How much The Banner Saga will cost on the Nintendo console, wasn’t divulged though. However, it runs at $19.99 USD on PC and other consoles, so expect a price-point within this ballpark.
Videos by ComicBook.com
For those that don’t know: The Banner Saga first launched all the way back in January 2014 for PC, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices. Upon launch, critics praised its refined tactical gameplay, writing, story, and its diverse cast of characters. The 2014 indie darling then made its way to PS4 and Xbox One in 2016, and is now hitting its final platform: the Switch.
Boasting combat inspired by the likes of Shining Force and Final Fantasy Tactics, The Banner Saga takes place in a fictional and well-realized world inspired by Norse mythology.
Spawned by its critical and commercial success, a sequel, The Banner Saga 2, followed in 2016, while the third and final game in the trilogy, The Banner Saga 3, is poised to arrive on July 23rd for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux, and Nintendo Switch.
Below, you can read more about The Banner Saga via an official overview:
About
Live through an epic role-playing Viking saga where your strategic choices directly affect your personal journey. Make allies as you travel with your caravan across this stunning yet harsh landscape. Carefully choose those who will help fight a new threat that jeopardizes an entire civilization. Every decision you make in travel, conversation and combat has a meaningful effect on the outcome as your story unfolds. Not everyone will survive, but they will be remembered.
Key Features
Player choice that drives your own narrative– every decision you make in travel, conversation and combat has a meaningful effect on the outcome as your story unfolds.
Over 25 playable characters from 2 different races, human and varl, the horned giants– embark on your epic journey with a variety of characters from 7 different classes, each with unique abilities and upgrade options to fit your play style.
Strategic combat with consequences- victory or defeat and even the permanent loss of a character depends on which characters you choose to take into battle and what decisions you make afterwards.
The journey is as important as battle – your role in building and managing your caravan as you travel the vast frozen landscape is critical to not only your own survival but the survival of an entire civilization.
An epic Viking saga brought to life in 2D glory – beautifully hand drawn combat sequences and animations, accompanied by an evocative score from Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory, will immerse you into a fantasy realm inspired by Norse mythology.
Multiplayer Combat Enhanced – sharpen your combat skills in the free multiplayer game “Factions.” Compete against other players with many of the character classes you see in The Banner Saga.
The Banner Saga is the first part of a planned trilogy. If you complete this game, your unique progress and storyline will carry over to the next part of the story.