The Banner Saga Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Texas-based Developer Stoic Studio and publisher Versus Evil have announced that their fantasy tactical role-playing game The Banner Saga is poised to hit the Nintendo Switch in just a few days on May 17th.

How much The Banner Saga will cost on the Nintendo console, wasn’t divulged though. However, it runs at $19.99 USD on PC and other consoles, so expect a price-point within this ballpark.

For those that don’t know: The Banner Saga first launched all the way back in January 2014 for PC, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices. Upon launch, critics praised its refined tactical gameplay, writing, story, and its diverse cast of characters. The 2014 indie darling then made its way to PS4 and Xbox One in 2016, and is now hitting its final platform: the Switch.

Boasting combat inspired by the likes of Shining Force and Final Fantasy Tactics, The Banner Saga takes place in a fictional and well-realized world inspired by Norse mythology.

Spawned by its critical and commercial success, a sequel, The Banner Saga 2, followed in 2016, while the third and final game in the trilogy, The Banner Saga 3, is poised to arrive on July 23rd for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux, and Nintendo Switch.

Below, you can read more about The Banner Saga via an official overview:

About

Live through an epic role-playing Viking saga where your strategic choices directly affect your personal journey. Make allies as you travel with your caravan across this stunning yet harsh landscape. Carefully choose those who will help fight a new threat that jeopardizes an entire civilization. Every decision you make in travel, conversation and combat has a meaningful effect on the outcome as your story unfolds. Not everyone will survive, but they will be remembered.

Key Features