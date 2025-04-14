Xbox Series X Exclusive Some Thought Cancelled Is Still Alive

An Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive game some Xbox fans thought may have been quietly cancelled is still alive. And we know it is still alive because a new job listing reveals the studio behind it — Avalanche Studios, the team responsible for the Just Cause series — is hiring for its development. How much progress it has made since its announcement four years ago, we don’t know, but it is still alive.

More specifically, Avalanche Studios recently confirmed that it is still working on Contraband, a co-op smuggler game it announced back in June of 2021 alongside Xbox Game Studios, who is publishing the game. Since then though, the game has ghosted, leaving some Xbox fans to wonder if it had been silently scrapped. However, either it was announced very early into development, is very ambitious and thus taking longer than expected, or it’s had development issues. All of these, or some combination of these, could explain why it’s been absent for four years.

“Are you ready to power the next big AAA title? We’re looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join our Contraband team,” reads the job listing in question. “This is your chance to shape how cutting-edge game development meets modern cloud infrastructure. You’ll help streamline pipelines, supercharge CI/CD, and bring innovation to every step of the dev process.”

While this job listing has confirmed that Contraband has not been cancelled, there are still next to no details on the game. All we know is the little bit that was revealed back in 2021, which is that it is a co-op “smuggler’s paradise” that is set in the fictional world of 1970’s Bayan. Beyond this, Avalanche Studious previously promised the game will be its “most ambitious and spectacular game to date.”

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen when the game will resurface, but it could be on June 8 at the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase. However, it was not included in a recent leak that revealed some of the games that Xbox fans can expect. This leak was far from exhaustive though, so this does not rule out the game from appearing.

