Batman: Arkham Knight on PS4 Adds New Skin Five Years After Release

Batman: Arkham Knight released almost five years ago, yet it’s still getting new content. That’s right the 2015 DC game is getting additional content very soon, or at least on PlayStation 4. Taking to Twitter, Rocksteady Studios announced that it is giving Batman: Arkham Knight players on PS4 a new skin, or more specifically, the Earth 2 Dark Knight Skin. According to the tweet, the skin will be made available for download on January 28, via the PlayStation Store.

As for the game’s Xbox One and PC versions, it appears they won’t be getting this new skin, suggesting it’s leftover from the game’s deal with PlayStation. Naturally, this has angered a few fans on Xbox One and PC, but hey, it’s just one skin for a game that’s almost five years old.

As promised last year, the Earth 2 Dark Knight Skin will be made available worldwide to players who own Batman: Arkham Knight on PS4. The Skin will be available for download on the PlayStation Store from the 28th of January. pic.twitter.com/zclEMkS7av — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) January 24, 2020

As mentioned above, this announcement drew a little bit of backlash, but others were thrilled to hear one one of their favorite games was getting more content.

For those that don’t know: Batman: Arkham Knight released all the way back in 2015 and capped off Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham trilogy. And it is also the studio’s latest game, not including Batman: Arkham VR. That said, many are expecting the team to reveal its new game this year, and if rumors are to be believed, it may be a Justice League game.