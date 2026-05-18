1991 Sega Genesis Exclusive Game Returns With New Release 35 Years Later

A 1991 Sega Genesis exclusive game is set to return with a new release, 35 years after its original release. Many in the modern era mistake the Sega Genesis as a niche console because Sega doesn’t make hardware anymore, but the Sega Genesis sold over 30 million units. This means it sold about as many units as the N64, and more than the Nintendo GameCube, the original Xbox, the Wii U, and the PlayStation Vita. Suffice to say, there are quite a few Sega Genesis nostalgics with deep nostalgia for its library, much of which was exclusive to the system.

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In 1991, developer Wolf Team — which eventually merged into Bandai Namco in 2012 — released an action game called Arcus Odyssey for the Sega Genesis and the Sega Genesis only. Eventually, the action game was ported to more platforms, but not initially. When the game launched, it was a Sega Genesis exclusive. Now, in 2026, Limited Run Games is digging the nostalgic title up and releasing a special physical edition, not for modern platforms, but for the original Sega Genesis.

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A New Piece for Sega Genesis Collectors

More specifically, Limited Run Games has announced the Arcus Odyssey Standard Edition, which includes a Luminous Amber Cartridge, a reverse cartridge inlay sleeve, a full-color instruction manual, and an individually numbered embellished slipcover. As you would expect from such a speciality item, it’s not cheap, despite the game being over three decades old. To this end, it costs $60.

Pre-orders for the item are open, though this will change on May 24 when they are closed. What there is from Limited Run Games is an estimated ship date, which is January 1 to March 31, 2027. The retro games specialist have been known to go beyond their estimated ship dates, which is something to keep in mind.

Arcus Odyssey never got a sequel despite being received quite well back in the early 1990s, which may suggest it did not sell very well. As for the game itself, it is an isometric hack-and-slash action game featuring co-op. The story, meanwhile, is a pretty standard 1990s fantasy video game affair.

Does Arcus Odyssey hold up in 2026/2027? Not overly. Those who never played the original and don’t have deep nostalgia for this era of gaming are not going to find much to love here. Those who do check these boxes, well, nostalgia is a powerful thing.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.