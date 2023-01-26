New Batman Game Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

A new Batman tabletop game has raised nearly a half million dollars on Gamefound. Knight Games has launched a crowdfunding campaign for Batman: Escape From Arkham Asylum, a new tabletop game set in the DC Universe. The core game is a semi-cooperative dungeon crawl style game in which players take on the role of one of Batman's iconic villains, each of which has their own objectives and abilities. The players must work together to overcome the guards, security systems, and other threats in Arkham Asylum to escape the infamous prison. However, while the players can escape Arkham Asylum together, only the player who completes their objective is declared the winner.

The Core Game of Batman: Escape From Arkham Asylum comes with seven super-villains: Joker, Harley Quinn, Scarecrow, Bane, Poison Ivy, the Penguin, and Two-Face. It also comes with five bosses who have their own separate impact on the Asylum, including Batman, Hugo Strange, Killer Croc, Victor Zsasz, and Aaron Cash from the Arkham Asylum games. Each boss and super-villain comes with their own detailed miniature, each of which is also compatible with Knight Games' Batman Miniatures Games. Two expansions are available as well, one of which adds Nightwing as a Boss and Catwoman, Deathstroke, Lady Shiva, Deadshot, Ratcatcher, and Black Mask as villains, and one which provides a solo mode where players play as Batman.

The core Batman: Escape From Arkham Asylum game is available with a €125 pledge, while the full game and expansions is available with a €270 pledge. In total, the game has raised €394,778, or about $430,000. The crowdfunding campaign for the game will remain open until February 7th.

