Batman Fans are Getting Excited Ahead of WB Games Montreal's Announcement
WB Games Montreal has seemingly released a new teaser for the next Batman game, which appears to be centered around the Court of Owls. The game will apparently be revealed on August 18th at 11 a.m. EST, a few days ahead of DC's FanDome digital event. It's been five years since the release of Batman: Arkham Knight, and fans have been eagerly anticipating a new game starring the hero, ever since. With just a few hours to go until something is revealed by the developer, Batman fans took to social media to share their hopes for the character's next video game.
Are you excited to learn more about the next Batman game? What do you hope to see from WB Games Montreal? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what users are saying about the next Batman game!
It's been far too long.
Finally we getting a new Batman game😫— ChrisDaGoat🐐💨 (@DaGoat961) August 17, 2020
But we're almost there!
Can we just annouce the new Batman game please I can't wait any longer— Koty Kinoshita (@DeadmanPompous) August 18, 2020
Some are ready carving out time for the game.
The new batman game Will be shown today Well it's been Fun Knowing You all— Jens (@Thebeas10496221) August 18, 2020
There's a lot for fans to get excited about in the next few days!
So we might be getting announcement from WB Montreal for the Batman Court of Owls game tomorrow and on Saturday we're getting the full reveal of Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game they teased a week ago... I am extremely excited.— Shadowxx25 (@Shadowxx250) August 17, 2020
Some really want it to take place in the same universe as the Arkham games...
Please be canon to the ArkhamVerse— GhettoHulk (@HulkGamerSmash) August 18, 2020
...while others are ready for a fresh start.
Would be dope but I hope this next Batman game is a new continuity new universe— Joshua Ojeda (@OjedaComandante) August 18, 2020
The possible Court of Owls connection is a hit.
If they are really making a Batman: Court of Owls game that's like the previous Arkham trilogy, I will cry happy tears. Court of Owls is my fav Batman comic ever 😭— Super Good Advice™ (WEAR A MASK) (@agentofxana) August 18, 2020
Some are a bit less optimistic, however.
The new Batman game that’ll have its trailer release tomorrow prob will be a mobile game. It’s too sudden and it’s not at DCfandome which means it’s not big tripleA game. I would lower my expectations. #DCFanDome #batman #CourtOfOwls #trailer #game #mobile— Snow (@blahman12345) August 17, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.