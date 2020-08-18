Batman Fans are Getting Excited Ahead of WB Games Montreal's Announcement

WB Games Montreal has seemingly released a new teaser for the next Batman game, which appears to be centered around the Court of Owls. The game will apparently be revealed on August 18th at 11 a.m. EST, a few days ahead of DC's FanDome digital event. It's been five years since the release of Batman: Arkham Knight, and fans have been eagerly anticipating a new game starring the hero, ever since. With just a few hours to go until something is revealed by the developer, Batman fans took to social media to share their hopes for the character's next video game.

