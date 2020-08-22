Gotham Knights Release Window and Platforms Announced

✖

Today, Warner Bros. Montreal finally revealed its new Batman game, dubbed Gotham Knights, alongside our first look at the title's gameplay. Unfortunately, WB Games didn't provide a release date, but it did provide a release window. While rumors suggested the game could release this year, the game's aforementioned trailer confirms the game will arrive in 2021. When in 2021 isn't divulged, but if it was in the first half of the year we presumably would have gotten a precise date rather than a vague window.

As for platforms, Gotham Knights will be a cross-gen game. In other words, it's in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It's also coming to PC, but right now, there's no word whether it will be via Steam or Epic Games Store or both. There's also currently no word of either a Nintendo Switch port or a Google Stadia port.

"Batman is dead. It is now up to the Batman Family - Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin - to protect Gotham City, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals," reads an official pitch of the game. "You must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save Gotham from chaos. Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight."

Gotham Knights is set to release worldwide sometime next year via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

“Gotham Knights is a brand-new open-world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight.”

