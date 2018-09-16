‘Batman: The Enemy Within’ Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Today, developer Telltale Games announced that Batman: The Enemy Within will release for the Nintendo Switch next month, October 2.

At the moment, it appears the release will be limited to the eShop, or in other words, won’t be available at retail. Telltale Games hasn’t divulged whether or not this will ever change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re happy to announce that Batman: The Enemy Within comes to the @NintendoAmerica & @NintendoEurope Switch eShops on Tuesday, October 2! #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/0pARzuVtHr — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) September 15, 2018

For those that don’t know: Batman: The Enemy Within — like all Telltale Games — is an episodic point-and-click adventure game where you make your own decisions that impact the fate of characters and their stories.

The game is notably a sequel to 2016’s Batman: The Telltale Series, and is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and mobile devices. It’s first episode debuted back in August 2017, while the fifth and final episode arrived earlier this year in March.

Personally, if you consider yourself a Batman fan and don’t mind the style of Telltale Games, then this, and its predecessor, are practically must-plays. I’m far from a huge Batman fan, and even I enjoyed it quite a bit, though I tend to like most Telltale titles, so perhaps take my opinion with a grain of salt.

All five episodes run at $24.99, so expect a price-point within this ballpark when the game arrives on the Nintendo platform next month. In the meanwhile, you can read more about the title, below, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Telltale Games itself:

In this latest chapter from the award-winning studio behind Batman – The Telltale Series, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles. The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions. Which of Batman’s new allies will you choose to trust? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend?