Battalion 1944 Developers Promises Full Refunds for All Kickstarter Backers

Battalion 1944 was funded on Kickstarter in just three days when it launched its campaign in 2016. Since then, developer Bulkhead has taken steps to get the game ready for primetime with an early access period. However, Bulkhead hasn't been able to reach all of its goals, and the team is now offering full refunds to any Kickstarter backer with no questions asked. No matter what tier you originally backed the game at, you have the option of getting your money back, as Bulkhead looks to "start fresh" now that it's owned by Splash Damage.

Bulkhead's CEO Joe Brammer made it clear that the studio appreciates the support Battalion 1944 got on Kickstarter, saying "Without that initial Kickstarter support, Bulkhead wouldn't exist today. We want to thank our backers for believing in the project as strongly and passionately as we did." By making this somewhat unusual move for Kickstarter projects, Bulkhead and Splash Damage hope to show fans with their actions that they are committed to the fanbase.

Anyone who backed the Kickstarter campaign should get an email in the coming days giving them instructions on how to claim their refund. As far as Bulkhead goes, the team noted that it "flew too close to the sun" with its ambitions for the project, particularly in regard to the promised console versions. Now, the team will move to continue its partnership with Splash Damage, which is currently working on Transformers: Reactivate.

Obviously, this announcement isn't what many fans wanted to hear. Many of them were quite fond of the idea of Battalion 1944, or else they wouldn't have backed it originally. That said, this move does reset some of that trust and finally gets console players the refund they were promised when those versions were canceled last year. For Bulkhead, creative director Howard Philpot summed it up best, saying, "We feel like we've got our confidence back now. We don't feel like we have to hide anymore. Our original backers who backed us are being repaid, and this allows us to have a new beginning."