BattleBit Remastered Update 2.1.2 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

One of the most popular games on Steam in 2023, BattleBit Remastered, has today received an extensive new update. Since launching into early access back in June, BattleBit Remastered has continued to be a big hit. Currently, the multiplayer shooter boasts a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, which is greatly impressive for a game that hasn't even been fully released. Now, the FPS has continued to get even better thanks to a number of overhauls that have now gone live.

For the most part, update version 2.1.2 for BattleBit Remastered looks to make improvements to how matchmaking works in the game. This patch has notably now added three distinct server types to BattleBit, all of which have their own specific features. Beyond this, today's update also looks to do the usual and squash a handful of bugs that have cropped up. Lastly, a number of balance changes have also been made to weapons such as the MK20, M110, SVD, and MK12 EBR.

To get a full look at all of these tweaks in greater detail, you can find the patch notes for this BattleBit update below.

Server Changes and Categories

Official Servers

- Official Progression (Your progression will be saved officially)

- Hosted by BattleBit

- Default rules

- Official Progression (Your progression will be saved officially)

- Hosted by the community

- Custom rules

- Custom Progression (None of your progression will be applied to official progression)

- Hosted by the community

- Custom rules

- Custom map/game mode rotation

- Servers can be modded

v2.1.2 Patch Notes

Searching will ignore all filters and sort on top based on best matches



Filtering categorized to (official servers, community servers, modded servers)



Servers will no longer move up/down when server browser refreshes.



Overall text contrast rework to attempt to make it easier to read.



Players not spawning with correct magazines on community servers fixed.



FLIR modified from 21hz to 30hz.



Networked player movement – fixed.



Networked player bugging out while climbing – fixed.



UI bug on main menu where clicking through certain spots interacted with background menus – fixed.



Inaccurate sound spread values in loadout UI – fixed.

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

MK20

Damage increased, from 45 to 47



Vertical recoil reduced, from 3.3 to 1.2



Horizontal recoil increased, from 1 to 1.5



Velocity increased, from 800 to 1100



Firerate increased, from 325 to 350



ADS time reduced, from 0.35s to 0.3s



Running speed increased, from 0.95 to 0.96



Reload speed reduced, from 1 to 0.85 (3.2s to 3.76s)



Starting magazines reduced, from 3 to 2



M110



M110 Damage increased, from 49 to 51



Vertical recoil reduced, from 3 to 1.5



Horizontal recoil increased, from 1 to 2.5



Velocity increased, from 800 to 1000



Reduce firerate, from 350 to 300



Control reduced, from 0.57 to 0.54 (Weight 2.11)



Reload speed reduced from 1 to 0.85 (3.33s to 3.92s)



Starting magazines reduced, from 3 to 1



MK14 EBR



MK14 EBR Vertical recoil reduced, from 2.2 to 1.3



Horizontal recoil increased from 1 to 1.2



First shot kick increased, from 1 to 1.5



Velocity increased, from 700 to 900



Control increased, from 0.57 to 0.68 (Weight 1.62)



ADS time reduced, from 0.3s to 0.28s



Starting magazines reduced, from 3 to 2



SVD



SVD Damage reduced, from 42 to 41



Vertical recoil reduced, from 1.8 to 1.4



Horizontal recoil reduced, from 1.3 to 1.1



Velocity increased, from 740 to 950



Control increased, from 0.57 to 0.65 (Weight 1.725)



ADS time reduced, from 0.3 to 0.28



Reload speed reduced, from 1 to 0.8 (3.37s to 4.21s)



Starting magazines reduced, from 3 to 2



MAPS