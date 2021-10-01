Battlefield 2042 Confirms Disappointing News for Xbox Players

EA and DICE have confirmed some disappointing news for those on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X looking forward to the upcoming Battlefield 2042 beta. The game’s long-awaited beta is set to begin on October 6 for EA Play members and for those who pre-ordered the game. Everyone else will need to wait until October 8. That said, when the beta does release later this month, Xbox fans will be limited by a restriction that PlayStation fans will not be subject to.

More specifically, when PS4 and PS5 users jump into the Battlefield 2042 beta they won’t need a PlayStation Plus subscription. On Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, users jumping into the Battlefield 2042 beta will need an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Now, to play the game at release, you will also need an Xbox Live Gold subscription, and on PS4 and PS5, you will need PlayStation Plus, so this isn’t that big of a deal for a majority of users looking forward to the game, as they will already have an Xbox Live Gold subscription. However, for those hoping not to get an Xbox Live Gold subscription until next month when it releases, this is disappointing news, and for some on Xbox consoles, expensive news.

It’s unclear why the beta has this requirement on Xbox platforms and not PlayStation platforms, but it could be because of the former’s history of locking free-to-play games behind a subscription. Whatever the case, some Xbox fans aren’t happy with the restriction.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.