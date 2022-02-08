Battlefield 2042 Update Is Bad News for Those Still Playing

A new Battlefield 2042 update from EA is bad news for those still playing, as it suggests EA and Dice don’t have much of consequence in the pipeline for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The update comes in a rather indirect fashion and came during EA’s recent financial call. EA didn’t have much to say positive about the latest Battlefield game, which has struggled both critically and commercially thanks to a rough launch defined by many bugs, performance issues, and missing features. So, what’s the update? Well, according to EA, Battlefield will be less than five percent of their net bookings in the coming financial year. This is a small amount, and not good news for Battlefield fans hoping to see the game rebound in any significant way.

The implications of this update are that nothing major is happening with Battlefield 2042. There have been rumors of a battle royale mode, but that seems unlikely given the projection. Five percent of total net bookings suggests minimal support, which makes sense, as the game would require a lot of resources and a bit of good fortune to rebound at this point. Again, bad news for Battlefield fans.

That said, for now, take this “bad news” with a grain of salt as it’s speculative. What is clear is that Battlefield 2042 won’t be an important part of EA’s business in the immediate future, but with how big FIFA and Apex Legends is, perhaps this isn’t very surprising.

Battlefield 2042 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 2021 first-person shooter, click here.

“Battlefield 2042 absolutely should have been pushed back by EA and DICE to some point in 2022,” read a snippet of our review of the game. “Instead, the version of this game that is currently available has been virtually unplayable for me at times since first releasing. Even beyond this, though, some of the key design changes that DICE has made in Battlefield 2042 don’t feel for the better. Rather than improving on the core Battlefield experience that fans loved with Battlefield 3, 4, or Bad Company 2, 2042 is a bloated husk of its former self that is trying to recapture some semblance of its previous glory. As a fan that has been playing this series for well over a decade, Battlefield 2042 is a massive disappointment that I struggle to think is even worth saving.”