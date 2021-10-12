Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Reveal Date Announced

Electronic Arts has already detailed two of Battlefield 2042’s game modes with the reveal of the traditional All-Out Warfare multiplayer experience and Battlefield Portal, and later this week, we’ll get to see the third and final mode: Hazard Zone. A teaser trailer for the reveal was shared this week alongside a countdown for the reveal that’ll take place on October 14th. Some dialogue and cryptic messages were included in the teaser trailer to perhaps foreshadow what’s coming, but with the Hazard Zone reveal just under two days away now, it won’t be long until we learn everything there is to know about the new mode.

The teaser trailer and the placeholder for the full trailer’s premiere can be seen below courtesy of the Battlefield YouTube channel. A brief mentioning of the Hazard Zone mode in the video’s description calls it an “all-new high-stakes multiplayer experience,” but there’s nothing new as far as more info on the mode itself.

Over on the Battlefield 2042 website, a slightly expanded version of that description says that this should still be a mode that is “distinctly Battlefield.”

“An all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game type that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience,” a preview of Hazard Zone said. “Hazard Zone is distinctly Battlefield, but very different from the modes of All-Out Warfare.”

Given that it’s a squad-based mode and considering how the name itself conjures up ideas of out-of-bounds areas, it’s not surprising that people have predicted that this mode could be a battle royale experience. The Battlefield 2042 devs have insisted more than once, however, that there are no plans for a battle royale mode in the game, so those holding onto that hope may be disappointed come October 14th.

While Battlefield 2042 is already doing its own unique thing with the addition of the Battlefield Portal mode, we may be able to look to things like Call of Duty: Vanguard to imagine what kind of mode Hazard Zone might be. Vanguard is implementing its own unique experience called Champion Hill which is a squad-based mode where players purchase weapons and compete in rounds similar to Apex Legends’ Arenas mode. With that sort of smaller, fast-paced experience rising in popularity recently, perhaps Battlefield 2042 is pursuing its own version of that.

Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone mode will be revealed on October 14th.