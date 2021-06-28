Battlefield 2042 Will Use Bots to Fill Empty Spots in Multiplayer Matches

✖

Battlefield 2042 is going to offer the largest battles in the history of the long-running franchise, but to that end, Electronic Arts and developer DICE are looking to ensure that multiplayer matches never feel empty. To combat this, it has now been confirmed that AI-controller characters, or bots, will be filling up some of the slots in servers to make sure that the action is constantly ongoing.

EA confirmed this information recently to The Verge and explained that bots will be present in Battlefield 2042 to help fill out any vacant spots that there may be in a given multiplayer match. If you weren't already aware, Battlefield 2042 will allow a maximum of 128 players to take part in a single server at a time. However, because this number is so high, there's always the chance that some players may drop out, or the game as a whole might just not find enough actual human players at once to start a match. Up

Perhaps the most interesting part of this is that EA has also stated that, at least at launch, it's not going to allow players to toggle this feature on or off in Battlefield 2042. This will likely be something quite divisive amongst fans, but it's also hard to fault DICE for the decision that is being made here. Obviously, bots won't prevent new players from joining a game that might be in progress as well, meaning that the number of AI-controlled soldiers in a match could dwindle as it moves on.

It remains to be seen how this will actually work out when Battlefield 2042 launches later this year, but it's surely going to be something that players will talk about quite a bit once the game arrives. As for when that release will be happening, Battlefield 2042 is set to arrive on October 22 and will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think about bots being present in Battlefield 2042? Let me know your answer either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.