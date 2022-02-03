Battlefield 2042’s Scoreboard Update Gets Delayed

Battlefield 2042’s next big update which developers said would include a revamped scoreboard was supposed to be releasing at some point in February, but the latest news on the matters says that’s no longer the case. Instead, that update will now be releasing “in early March.” The devs said the extra time spent working on this update after its delay will help improve the quality of the overall release which will now “include additional changes.”

News on the delay of Update 3.3 shared via the Battlefield Direct Communication Twitter account which is an official community-facing account providing updates on patches, comments from developers, and more. The tweet about the update’s delay followed news of a hotfix that’d been released this week.

Our next Update after todays Hotfix will now roll out in early March. This is a change from our last messaging to you all on it's intended release.



The extra time will help to ensure we improve the quality of our Updates, and include additional changes.https://t.co/WoeHvOludK — Battlefield Comms (@BattlefieldComm) February 3, 2022

Within the quoted tweet above, the Battlefield developers said Update 3.3 which is now arriving in March would include the revamped scoreboard alongside “further changes” that have been worked on since the start of the year. An image in the quoted thread was shared to show what the new scoreboard UI would look like alongside new information about how players within a given server stack up against each other.

“Scoreboard will receive further updates beyond this refresh – this isn’t a one and done deal for us,” the developers said in the original thread. “Expect to see us iterate on this further once it’s live in game, and we look forward to your feedback once this new Scoreboard goes live in February.”

This delay follows another delay of the game’s first full season of content which was announced at the start of the month. The Battlefield developers listed a number of different features and improvements they were working on including support for voice communication and said that the focus on those additions meant that Season One would take a bit longer to release.

“With a focus on improving these core elements of the game, we’ve made the big decision to move Season One to early Summer,” the Season One delay announcement read. “When Season One arrives in early Summer, it will mark the start of a year where we’ll deliver four Seasons, four new Specialists, and new locations, along with more new content.”

As compensation for those who’d purchased the Year 1 Pass with expectations the first season would be out sooner, the Battlefield devs said they were preparing an “exclusive bundle” featuring a Specialist skin and more.

