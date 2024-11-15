Battlefield 6 Bringing Back a Major Gameplay Feature Removed in 2042

The next Battlefield game — tentatively dubbed Battlefield 6 by some — is bringing back a major gameplay feature that DICE and EA removed with the latest Battlefield game, Battlefield 2042. It has been three years since the last Battlefield game was released. Normally, Battlefield fans only have to wait two to three years between Battlefield games, so the fact they are going to have to wait four, possibly more, is a new adjustment. However, it isn’t surprising to see DICE and EA letting the series breathe a little more than usual.

Battlefield 2042 remains one of the biggest disasters of this generation. At launch, not only was the game plagued by bugs and weighed down by serious performance issues, but the game launched with a barebones content offering, complete with many basic and fan-favorite features missing.

On top of this, if it wasn’t bad enough for Battlefield 2042, it also made some contentious gameplay changes that ultimately did not end up working out. To this end, we suspect the next Battlefield game to revert many of these changes and get back to the basics. And this is exactly what a new report about the game is getting at.

According to the well-known and reliable industry insider, Tom Henderson, the next Battlefield game, whatever it ends up being called, will bring back leaning after it was removed with Battlefield 2042.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, which makes no mention if it will be have any tweaks or changes, but it will presumably be in-line with how it was in previous Battlefield games.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt. Henderson is typically a very reliable source, however, sometimes he is wrong. Further, even if this information is accurate it doesn’t mean it will remain accurate. Things change in game development all the time, especially when the game hasn’t been revealed yet. In other words, time could render this report inaccurate.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor DICE nor any individual involved with the project has commented on this report and the speculation it has created. Typically, there is a no comment policy on reports of this variety. That said, if a comment does surface — salient or not — we will update the story accordingly.