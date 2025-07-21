Battlefield 6 Open Beta Will Test Divisive Feature, Confirms Developer

Battlefield 6‘s open beta has been confirmed and it will allow fans the opportunity to test a divisive feature. The Battlefield franchise has had a bumpy road and a lot is riding on the release of Battlefield 6. If it totally bombs, EA could shelve the series for a while as it sucks up a ton of resources and money with mixed results at best. A lot of it comes down to how much time these teams are given, as Battlefield 2042 was pushed out the door long before it was ready and the game had ideas that didn’t jive with players. Specialists, bigger maps and player counts, and more put players off from the game.

One of the other big things about Battlefield 2042 that players didn’t enjoy was the fact that they had “open weapons” or “open classes”. Historically, Battlefield has had specific roles which had specific weapons and gadgets. If you were Recon, you were the only class who could have a sniper rifle, for instance. It balanced out the different roles instead of allowing someone to play as a sniper who can feed themselves ammo like a Support could. However, all of that changed in 2042, allowing players to mix and match across classes, and players weren’t happy about it. Unfortunately, Battlefield 6 will be repeating this once again.

Battlefield 6 Beta Will Test Open vs Closed Weapons

With that said, Battlefield Studios (a team of developers across EA working on the series) is listening to players. The developer confirmed that there will be an open beta for Battlefield 6 and it will have at least two distinct playlists: one with open weapons and one with closed weapons. Essentially, you can choose whether you want to play it like classic Battlefield or more like the new entries. It’s a healthy middle ground and gives players what they want without undoing what the team envisions.

Open Weapons vs Closed Weapons



Why not both?



Starting at Open Beta players can choose official playlists with Signature Weapons locked to class, or not.



More to come. — Battlefield (@Battlefield) July 21, 2025

It will be interesting to see what happens with this, though. It’s likely that Battlefield Studios will use the metrics of these playlists to determine how they handle it in the final game. Perhaps they will do playlists again, but it seems more likely that they might just make one playlist the standard if it does super well.

There’s no point in splitting the player base if there’s a significant difference in player counts, but we’ll see what happens. Either way, Battlefield 6 is doing a good job of taking player feedback. The game has been doing playtests for months to get feedback. Still, there are rumblings that Battlefield 6 is in rough shape, particularly when it comes to the game’s campaign which reports suggest could release unfinished. Hopefully everything turns out okay and EA gives this game the time it needs to properly cook.

Battlefield 6 is expected to release sometime between now and next spring.