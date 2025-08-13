Battlefield 6 Open Beta Gets New Map & Classic Mode for Final Weekend

Battlefield 6 returns on August 14th with its next open beta. It will run until August 17th and give players another chance to play the game. The first open beta for Battlefield 6 saw an incredible turnout, and like the first open beta, anyone can join this playtest. This marks the final beta before Battlefield 6 globally launches on October 10th. Not only that, but players will be able to enjoy new content this time around. This not only keeps the experience fresh but also incentivizes players to jump into the second open beta. Here is everything you need to know about Battlefield 6’s final open beta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everything that was in the first Battlefield 6 open beta is returning, but DICE and EA have included new content as well. A new map, Empire State, is joining the rotation this weekend. Players will battle in New York near the Brooklyn Bridge, an excellent location to show off the game’s destructive engine. This is in addition to the previous eight maps already available in the first open beta.

Two new modes are being added as well. Rush and Squad Deathmatch will be available from August 14th through August 17th for players to enjoy. This marks the return of a classic game mode that has made the Battlefield series what it is today. Veteran players will be delighted to see its return, while newcomers will get to experience one of the series’ most popular game modes.

After the beta ends, players will likely be unable to play Battlefield 6 until launch day. Anyone on the fence would do well to try out the open beta. Over 500,000 people played Battlefield 6 during the first open beta, and the reviews have been very positive. That said, there is no better way to gauge if you’ll enjoy a game than playing a demo or open beta.

The Battlefield 6 open beta will be available to players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Sadly, the decision was made to skip the PS4 and Xbox One. While Battlefield 6 launches on October 10th, players can secure a copy early by pre-ordering for their platform of choice. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, while the Phantom Edition is available for $99.99.

Are you planning to participate in Battlefield 6’s second open beta? Did you play in the first? Let us know in the comments below!