How Long Battlefield 6’s Server Queue Takes

Battlefield 6’s second and final open beta has returned. Players can jump into the early action between August 14th and August 17th. The first open beta saw over 500,000 concurrent players trying out the latest installment in the series. With such a massive turnout, players experienced long queue times before they could join a match, especially during peak hours. The second beta is expected to reach similar numbers, and players may face an extended wait time. But exactly how long depends on your spot in the queue and how many players are ahead of you. This determines how quickly you can get into the server and start playing.

With over hundreds of thousands of players logging into the Battlefield 6 beta, some players are facing longer-than-normal wait times. However, once inside the server, you are no longer in the queue and can load into matches quickly. For those who are in the queue for the Battlefield 6 beta, this is how long you can expect to wait.

Battlefield 6 Queue Wait Time, Explained

The length of time spent depends on the number of players ahead of you. If there are 50,000, the wait should be as short as 1 or 2 minutes. Over 100,000 players will likely take at least 10 minutes, but can sometimes take longer. We were able to log in fairly quickly, around 5 minutes, when the queue was around 70,000.

Battlefield Studios and EA increased the server capacity after the issues players faced in the first open beta. However, some may face issues during the second beta, especially as it moves into the weekend. While the beta starts on Thursday and players can quickly join, many fans are still at work and unable to play. Friday and Saturday will likely see even more players joining and causing the queue to take longer.

When joining the Battlefield 6 beta, it is important not to leave once you are in the queue. This can reset your spot and make the wait take even longer. Once you are in, you can continue to play matches without having to wait. Matches load fairly quickly, so you should be able to play consistently. However, as this is a beta, you may encounter an issue that causes the game to close. If this occurs, you will be forced to restart Battlefield 6 and rejoin the queue.

Are you excited for the second Battlefield 6 open beta? Did you participate in the first? Let us know in the comments below!