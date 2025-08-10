Battlefield 6 Map Glitches Give Players an Unfair Advantage

Battlefield 6 has multiple map glitches that give players a massive advantage. Exploits are basically part of gaming. Whether it be finding ways to farm XP or in-game rewards, learning how to abuse a glitch, or something else entirely, it’s something you will have to contend with. Some are more harmless than others, but it can still lead to problems. Battlefield 6‘s beta is uncovering a lot of exploits already, which is probably a good thing, honestly. Given this is a free beta a couple of months before launch, it’s expected that Battlefield 6 will have some issues that need ironing out.

For starters, EA has gone to great lengths to prevent cheaters from being able to cheat in Battlefield 6. However, nothing is perfect and some cheaters have found their way into the game. With that said, EA did claim it stopped over 300,000 hackers on day one of the beta and it has banned others who have made their way into the game. It’s definitely a good first step as cheating becomes more and more prevalent in online gaming, particularly with shooters. However, there are other forms of “cheating” that aren’t as severe that EA can’t be as proactive about.

In Battlefield 6, every single map in the record breaking beta seems to have at least one glitch that allows you to use the map in a way that wasn’t intended. However, the most notable one is in Siege of Cairo. Players can jump on a variety of objects to get to otherwise inaccessible rooftops that make you extremely hard to kill, but give you a huge advantage against enemies. I had the misfortunate of running into this last night when a player used this exploit to get on top of a roof above the B point on Conquest, allowing them to snipe us without us being able to fight back much. Not only is most of their body not visible, but when you look up, it gives other players an open opportunity to shoot you.

Of course, we fully expect exploits like this to be fixed by the time Battlefield 6 launches in October. Things like this are far from unusual in new games, but they can be mildly annoying for those who have to put up with it. Perhaps there’s a chance Battlefield Studios can address this before the next beta weekend by adding out of bounds areas on those rooftops, but it remains to be seen.

Battlefield 6 will release on October 10th for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.