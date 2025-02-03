Battlefield 6 Reveals First Gameplay Footage

Battlefield is one of the most iconic series in the shooter genre, rivaling the likes of Call of Duty and Halo. The series began in 2002 and has released numerous games since then, spanning World War II to futuristic wars. It is known for all-out warfare with huge player numbers and impressive destructible environments. While the series has some amazing games in its lineup, fans have felt that recent games like Battlefield 2042 aren’t up to snuff when compared with previous entries. As a result, many have been waiting to see what is next for the series, and whether Battlefield 6 can recapture the older games’ glory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

EA has finally revealed the first look at gameplay for Battlefield 6, alongside the announcement of Battlefield Labs. Four studios are joining forces to work on the upcoming title and fans are excited for what is to come. Even though the gameplay from the reveal is pre-alpha, meaning it is early footage, fans love what they’ve seen.

Since the footage seen of Battlefield 6 is pre-alpha, it is an incredibly early look at the game. That said, it already looks incredible, specifically with environmental destruction and particle effects. Infantry is seen running alongside tanks and engaging with the enemy. Even in pre-alpha, Battlefield 6 looks fast-paced and chaotic.

The destruction looks better than ever. In the brief clip, fans see an RPG fired at a building. Rather than simply blowing a hole in the building, the entire front face of the building begins to collapse. It remains to be seen if the falling debris can affect enemy players, but visually it looks amazing.

Fans of the series have always enjoyed the destructible environment, so the improvements in Battlefield 6 will be huge. The gameplay featured numerous players side-by-side, so the series’s large player count will probably return as well.

While no release date has been given for Battlefield 6, EA is currently holding sign-ups to test the future of Battlefield. The sign-up is available through Battlefield Labs, though fans should expect lengthy queues to get onto the website and register.

Battlefield Labs promotional Concept Art.

EA is bringing together four studios for Battlefield 6. According to the press release, these include “DICE, creators of the Battlefield franchise; Ripple Effect, a studio led by franchise veterans working on an all-new experience for the series; Motive, the developers of the critically acclaimed Star Wars Squadrons and Dead Space; and Criterion, known for world-class racing franchises and playing a key role in several Battlefield entries.”

With all four studios joining forces, Battlefield 6 can be the biggest and best entry in the series. The pre-alpha footage was flashy and impressive and should improve as development continues. Unfortunately, being in pre-alpha means Battlefield 6 is likely a ways off. This does mean there is plenty of time for EA to take player feedback and make adjustments and improvements. Those who want to try Battlefield 6 should jump into the queue and sign-up for playtests.